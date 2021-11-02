The Wiley College men’s basketball team picked up its first wins of the 2021-22 season with a 93-69 rout over North American University on Thursday and a 59-58 victory over Oklahoma City University on Monday.
Thursday
The Wildcats dominated defensively. They blocked seven shots and forced 32 turnovers. Eighteen came on steals which led to 34 points. Michael Aiken recorded a career-high seven steals. Deonte Spencer blocked two shots. Wiley College held a slight edge in rebounds 49-44. Travis Burrus lead the team with six rebounds.
Offensively, Wiley College slightly out-shot North American 46.8 to 42.9 percent. For the second consecutive game, Timothy Holland led the team with 19 points – hitting nine of 11 shots. He contributed five rebounds and four assists. Spencer followed with 10 points. He added three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Wiley College had assists on 26 of 36 field goals. Jamir Cheek led the team with seven while contributing nine points, five rebounds, a steal and a block.
Monday
The Wildcats (2-1) blocked six shots and held the Stars to a 37.5 shooting percentage. They won the battle on the boards 42-32. Twelve rebounds came on the offensive end which led to 10 second chance points. Wiley College forced 17 turnovers with five coming on steals, which led to 15 points.
Shooting 30.8 percent in the first half, the Wildcats trailed by five. Their shooting fortunes turned in the second half as they hit 14 of 27 field goal attempts. Wiley College took advantage of four defensive stops. Timothy Holland dunked and hit a jumper. Deonte Spencer put back a miss to tie the game.
The lead changed hands several times. Jamir Cheek passed to Michael Aiken, who hit a jumper to tie the game at 55 with 3:31 left. Holland hit a jumper off a pass from Cheek to give the Wildcats the lead with 1:31 left. With 13 seconds left, Travis Burrus blocked the tying jumper and Aiken laid it in to increase the Wildcats’ lead to four. Oklahoma City hit a three to cut the lead to one and had a chance to win. Its last second shot was off the mark.
For the third consecutive game, Holland led the Wildcats with 20 points. He was a rebound shy of a double-double and contributing three blocks.
Cheek also grabbed nine rebounds, scored nine points and assisted on six field goals. Aiken added eight points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
The Wildcats continue their home stand on Saturday with their Homecoming game against the University of North Texas-Dallas at 4 p.m.