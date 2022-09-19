SEARCY, Ark. – The Wiley College men’s cross country team concluded the Steve Guymon Invitational hosted by Harding University with a runner-up finish Friday in a four-mile race at the Harding University Cross Country Course.
The Wildcats finished with 61 points, which topped National Park College and Lane College, which competes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II. Harding University won as its runners finished in the top five.
Three of Wiley College’s runners finished in the top 25 and top 15 against schools which qualified for the team standings. Michael Lewis led the Wildcats with a time of 25:43.9 which was 22nd overall and 10th among the schools that qualified for the team standings. Joseph Levier III and Javoun Goldsby followed at 25:46.4 and 26:02.4. Channing Arvie (26:53.5) and Tyvonne Allen (28:01.4) rounded out the scoring.
“The men are running well as a unit,” head coach LaMark Carter said. “We will start training to get ready for conference.”
Wiley College’s men and women will head to McNeese State University’s Cowboy Stampede next week.
WOMEN
SEARCY, Ark. – The Wiley College women’s cross country team improved times at the Steve Guymon Invitational hosted by Harding University Friday.
The Lady Wildcats finished the five-kilometer race in two hours and seventeen minutes which was four minutes faster than Lane College. De Lisha Paul paced Wiley College with a personal best 24:33.2. Jean-Marie Farinha followed at 26:49.1. Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo ran 28:10.9. In her first collegiate race, Delaney Sosa finished in 28:16.5. Darnee Williams came in at 29:22.6.
“The women are improving with each race,” head coach LaMark Carter said. “With four weeks to go until conference they will have a chance to win.”
Wiley College was one of seven teams which placed in the team standings. It’s the first time they’ve had enough runners to place in the standings since the 2017 Red River Athletic Conference Championship. Arkansas Tech University, a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II school, won as five of its runners finished in the top six. Harding finished as runner-up with all of its runners finishing in the top 15.