Wiley Sports informtion
Wednesday
Playing in its third game in 32 hours and 30 minutes, the Wiley College men’s basketball team pulled away in the first half and didn’t look back in an 83-73 victory over Texas College Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak as the Wildcats improved to 9-1 at home. They move up to third in the West Division standings. Wiley College shot 56.9 percent from the field – which is its highest percentage this season and the fourth time it shot above 50 percent. It held Texas College to a 48.3 shooting percentage. The Wildcats won the rebound battle 34-28. They forced 23 turnovers with 13 off steals while allowing 18.
“I am very thankful and grateful to my players for their hard work and commitment to our team goals,” head coach Derrick Mitchell said. “What they are having to do is unprecedented and I’m proud of them for competing at high level given the circumstances.”
Wiley College (10-10, 3-6) built an 11-point lead early. The Steers were able to pull within three with less than nine minutes remaining in the first half. The Wildcats increased their defense and stole the ball four times, which led to easy buckets in the paint. Devin Ellis hit a layup on a steal by Travis Burrus to put the Wildcats up by double digits. Two layups by Cheek and a dunk by Ellis increased the advantage to 16. The Steers hit two 3-pointers to trim the lead to 11 at halftime.
Both teams shot over 50 percent in the second half. Wiley College didn’t allow Texas College to get closer than eight. Two three-pointers by Houston gave the Wildcats its largest lead at 19. Houston led Wiley College with 18 points on six 3-pointers. Jalen Brown followed with a career-high 17 points and five rebounds. Jamir Cheek had his most productive game in the second half of the season with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. David Williams finished in double figures for the second time in three games.
“Jalen gives us energy,” Mitchell said. “He is a warrior and leads us into battle. David is nowhere near as good as he can be. As dominant as he is now, once he commits to the offseason, he will be unstoppable in the post.
Jamir was hampered by injury mid-season. He’s getting back into game shape. He does so much for us. I hate this is the only year I had to coach him. He’s a great young man.”
The Wildcats will have a quick turnaround as they will travel to Our Lady of the Lake University on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game. The Saints defeated Texas College 89-75 on Monday to stay in contention for the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.
Tuesday
The Wildcats (9-10, 2-6) were playing without their leading scorer Michael Aiken for the second game. They started strong building a seven-point lead on a pair of baskets by Adrian Dick and 3-pointers by Joshua Mullins and Deonte Spencer. Wiley College was held scoreless for nearly seven minutes and didn’t make a field goal for almost eight. The drought allowed Jarvis Christian to go on a 20-point run – taking a 13-point lead.
Wiley College bounced back with a nine-point run to cut the margin to four. A 3-pointer by Jamir Cheek cut the lead to two with three minutes remaining. Jarvis scored seven of the next nine to hold a seven-point advantage at halftime.
A slow start to the second half put the Wildcats in an 11-point deficit. Three-pointers by Demarius Houston and Spencer cut the margin to three. Cheek hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with six minutes left. Kameron Fitzpatrick stole the ball, dished to Travis Burrus, who found Kimar Edwards for a layup and the foul. Edwards converted at the line to give Wiley College its first lead since the first five minutes of the game. A 3-pointer by McShane Wyatt gave the lead back to the Bulldogs. Edwards regained the lead for the Wildcats at the free throw line. Alex Williams hit a layup and was fouled – putting Jarvis Christian up for good with 2:54 left in the game.
Cheek led the team with 12 points and seven assists. He also added five rebounds. Edwards followed with nine points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Spencer led the Wildcats with eight rebounds while contributing eight points, a steal and a block. Burrus provided six assists and two steals.
Monday
DALLAS – The Wiley College men’s basketball team fell behind early trailing 51-26 at halftime. It outscored Paul Quinn College 45-31 in the second half. The Wildcats outshot Paul Quinn 48.2 to 45.3 percent but only hit 3 of 20 three-point attempts.
David Williams led Wiley College in scoring with a career-high 15 points. Demarius Houston followed with 14 points and three assists. Jalen Brown came off the bench and tallied 10 points. Anthony Pullen led the team with six rebounds while contributing eight points and two blocks.