The Wiley College men’s basketball team will begin a new era when it opens the 2022-23 season against first-year program John Melvin University at 5 p.m. Saturday in Alumni Gymnasium.
Head coach Joseph Flegler embarks on his first season leading the Wildcats, who will be competing in their inaugural season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference after playing in the Red River Athletic Conference from 1998-2022. Flegler joined the Wildcats in April 2022 after leading Ecclesia College to a 14-6 record last season.
Wiley College returns five from last season’s team, including starters Demarius Houston, Jalen Brown, David Williams and Deonte Spencer. Also returning are reserves Kameron Fitzpatrick and Antonio Jones, who was injured last season. Flegler brought in eight players: Treagan Lockett, Maurice Harvey, Justin Minter, Shamir Mosley, Michael Henderson, Christian Beeke, Bernard Nwaoshai and Robert Ogola.
Houston is the leading returner with 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He led the team with 47 three-pointers. Jalen Brown is the top returning rebounder with 4.2 per game. Spencer is the top returning blocker with 0.6 per game.
John Melvin is led by Timothy Miguez. The Millers will visit Dillard University on Thursday.
Saturday will mark the 10th time in the last 11 seasons that Wiley College opens the season at Alumni Gymnasium. It was victorious in the previous nine but had to forfeit its 2017 victory over Rust College due to NAIA sanctions.
After Saturday’s game, the Wildcats will travel to Central Baptist College on Monday.