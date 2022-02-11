Women
The Wiley College women’s basketball team held the lead for most of the game but was unable to hold off Paul Quinn College in an 88-84 overtime loss Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (5-10, 1-5) took the lead on a layup by Alaeh Pressley, who recorded eight points and four steals in the first quarter. Diamond Hawthorne converted an and-one and Pressley hit a three-pointer to increase the lead to seven. Paul Quinn bounced back in the second quarter and pulled out to the lead. Brianasia Owens, who played in her second game, gave the lead back to Wiley College on a layup a minute later. It held a nine-point halftime lead.
Both teams made runs in the third quarter. Paul Quinn closed the gap to four points with six minutes left in the quarter. Three-pointers by Pressley and Kaitlyn Davis pushed the advantage back to 12 points. The Lady Tigers closed the quarter on a 12-point run to trim the margin to two.
Three-pointers by Diamond Hawthorne and Pressley put Wiley College ahead by nine with six minutes remaining. It only made three buckets the rest of the quarter. Paul Quinn took advantage of the slump and went on a 15-point run to take the lead for the first time since early in the second quarter. Hawthorne tied the game with a jumper with 40 seconds left.
Field goals by Kiersten Harris and Hawthorne put the Lady Wildcats ahead. Those were the last points they got. Turnovers and missed shots allowed the Lady Tigers to score eight unanswered and snap Wiley College’s home winning streak at five.
For the third straight game, Pressley recorded a double-double but not in the conventional way. She led all scorers with 22 points and recorded 11 steals – which is a Lady Wildcat single game record – which was previously set by Nicole Posley in 2007 and equaled by Latika Smith twice in 2013. Hawthorne followed with her second double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kaitlyn Davis contributed 13 points and five assists. Minnie Miller recorded her third straight double-digit scoring game with 10.
Wiley College was slight outshot 45.9 to 42.3 percent. It won the turnover battle, forcing 31 with 26 coming on steals. Paul Quinn edged the Lady Wildcats in rebounds 45-42.
The Lady Wildcats will rematch against Paul Quinn in Dallas on Monday. They will travel to Jarvis Christian College on Tuesday.
Men
The Wiley College men’s basketball team fell behind early and weren’t able to recover in an 82-66 loss against Paul Quinn College Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The loss ended a 10-game home winning streak which started on February 27, 2020. The Wildcats were outshot 51.7 percent to 40.6 percent. They did not take advantage of their trips to the foul line – only hitting five of 21 attempts.
Wiley College (9-8, 2-4) started with the lead after hitting its first three shots. It went on a nearly eight-minute scoring drought, which included seven missed shots and five turnovers. This allowed the Tigers to go on a 24-point run. The Wildcats made an eight-point run with four minutes left in the half to trim the margin to eight. Paul Quinn ended the half on a seven-point run. Wiley College was unable to get the deficit under 10 points.
Joshua Mullins and Devin Ellis led the team with 10 points off the bench. They contributed six and five rebounds, respectively. Jamir Cheek led the team with nine rebounds. Michael Aiken contributed eight points, six assists and two steals.
The Wildcats will rematch with the Tigers on Monday in Dallas. On Tuesday, it will travel to Jarvis Christian College, which lost 74-69 against Louisiana Christian.