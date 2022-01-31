Men
Taking the court for the first time in 42 days, the Wiley College men’s basketball team continued where it left off holding Huston-Tillotson under 40 percent shooting and hit over 50 percent of its shots in a 72-57 Red River Athletic Conference victory Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory extended the Wildcats’ home winning streak to 10 games. It is the eighth game they’ve held their opponent below 70 points and the fourth under 60.
The Rams (5-15, 3-5) hit eight of their first 15 shot attempts, including three of five 3-point attempts. In the last nine minutes of the first half they only made two of 15 shot attempts. Deonte Spencer, who hasn’t played since November 22 scored nine points in a two-minute stretch to give the Wildcats the lead. Michael Aiken hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the first half to increase Wiley College’s advantage to seven at halftime.
The Wildcats (8-5, 1-1) continued where they left off scoring the first nine points of the second half – doubling their lead. Their lead never got below double digits and was as high as 17.
“Winning in college basketball is extremely hard,” head coach Derrick Mitchell said. “We are focused on taking this journey one day at a time and one game at a time. If we continue to play as a team and play for each other, we will be near the top of the conference when it’s all said and done.”
Jalen Brown, who played in his first game scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the second half and grabbed five rebounds. Jamir Cheek appeared in his first game since November 8 put nine points and three assists in the second half. He finished the game with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds. Demarius Houston hit three 3-pointers to finish the game with 11 points while adding five rebounds and four assists. Aiken tallied 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
The Wildcats outshot the Rams 51.9 percent to 38.9 percent. They made the most of their trips to the free throw line hitting 10 of 13 attempts while Huston-Tillotson only converted eight of 15 attempts. Twenty of Wiley College’s 27 field goals were assisted. The Wildcats dominated the glass with 40 rebounds while the Rams only grabbed 22.
Wiley College will visit Texas A&M University-Texarkana – which is receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll – on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated Our Lady of the Lake University 78-71 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.
Kobe Powell leads the Eagles with 17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Connor Ouellette is tallying 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Eagles are 25th in the NAIA with 9.3 three-pointers made per game. They are ninth in the NAIA with 16 free throws made per game and 12th with 17 assists per game.
Women
The Wiley College women’s basketball team, also playing for the first time in 42 days, team bounced back after losing a fourth quarter lead to defeat Huston-Tillotson University 76-72 in overtime for its first conference win Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“I am very excited and beyond proud of my girls,” head coach Meagan Leggett said. “They pushed through the fatigue and effects of not playing since December to get a big win.”
The Lady Wildcats (5-6, 1-1) led by four entering the fourth quarter. They turned the ball over four times and missed three shots. The Lady Rams took advantage and built a three-point lead with a little over six minutes remaining. A layup by Minnie Miller and jumpers by Kayja Jackson and Alaeh Pressley put Wiley College ahead by three with two-and-a-half minutes remaining. It turned the ball over twice and Huston-Tillotson was able to tie it in the final seconds.
Jay’lann Myles gave the Lady Wildcats their first lead in overtime with her first field goal of the game with 2:42 remaining. The Lady Rams immediately tied the game. Myles was fouled on a layup and she sunk both free throws to put Wiley College up for good. The Lady Wildcats closed out the game by hitting seven of eight free throw attempts in overtime.
Four of Wiley College’s starters scored in double figures. Kayja Jackson led all scorers with 22 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Kaitlyn Davis followed with 13 points and eight assists. Diamond Hawthorne and Pressley tallied double-doubles each posting 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“Our starters are leaders,” Leggett said. “They know what it takes to win. I can always count on each one of them to show up and compete.”
The Lady Wildcats outshot Huston-Tillotson 41.2 to 35.4 percent. They held a slight edge in rebounds 48-46.
Tuesday, Wiley College will hit the road and take on Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The Eagles lost to the conference leader Our Lady of the Lake University 84-70.
Morgan Strawder leads the Eagles with 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Naomi Tekleab leads the team in rebounds with 6.6 per game. Texas A&M-Texarkana ranks near the bottom of the Red River Athletic Conference in offensive rebounds per game (11.3), turnovers per game (21.8) and points allowed per game (74.9). It leads the conference with 16.3 assists per game and is third in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (27.7). The Lady Wildcats won both meetings against the Eagles in the 2019-20 season.