Men
The Wiley College men’s basketball team heads back to Texas A&M University-Texarkana at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Live video will be available on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Athletics Facebook Page. Live statistics will also be available.
The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from their 78-64 loss against the Eagles last week – when they shot 35.8 percent from the field. Michael Aiken led the team with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He continues to rank in the top 10 of the Red River Athletic Conference in assists per game, free throw percentage and steals per game. Deonte Spencer equaled his season-high of 10 points. Demarius Houston hit four 3-pointers and is tied for fourth in the Red River Athletic Conference with 2.5 three-point field goals per game.
Wiley College is hoping to turn the tide in the battle of the boards – which it lost in three of the last four games. It is also looking to end a six-game losing streak in games away from Alumni Gymnasium. The Wildcats are looking for their first road victory since February 22, 2020, when it defeated Our Lady of the Lake University.
The Eagles (14-4, 7-2), who are receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, are on a seven-game winning streak. They followed their win against the Wildcats with a 75-62 victory over Jarvis Christian College. Wiley College will need to slow down Kobe Powell, who put up 27 points and four assists, and Kelton Edwards, who tallied 17 points and seven rebounds.
With the regular season winding down, the Wildcats are looking to solidify their postseason chances. The top four teams from each division will reach the conference tournament. Wiley College is in third behind the University of the Southwest and Texas A&M-Texarkana. It has only played a third of the games. In addition to the seven that were postponed at the beginning of the conference play, the Wildcats’ games against Jarvis Christian College and Texas College were also postponed.
Wiley College has scheduled makeup dates for four of those games.
Women
The Wiley College women’s basketball team will travel to Texarkana Tuesday for a rematch against Texas A&M University-Texarkana at 5:30 p.m.
Live video will be available on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Athletics Facebook Page. Live statistics will also be available. The Lady Wildcats are looking to bounce back from their 73-63 loss against the Eagles last week – which they shot 26.7 percent from the field. They are looking to repeat their success in rebounds and takeaways.
Wiley College outrebounded Texarkana 46-34 and forced 23 turnovers and allowed 18.
Alaeh Pressley recorded her second consecutive double-double with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds last week. Minnie Miller had her second double-digit scoring performance with 13. Jay’lann Myles grabbed double-digit rebounds for the second time this season.
Texas A&M-Texarkana (5-13, 3-6) followed up their victory over the Lady Wildcats with a 78-50 pounding over Jarvis Christian College on Saturday. In Tuesday’s rematch, Wiley College will look to limit Morgan Strawder and Yasmine Arogunjo. Strawder put up 12 points, nine assists and four steals. Arogunjo tallied 18 points off the bench.
This game will be key to both teams’ Red River Athletic Conference Tournament aspirations. It was recently approved by the conference athletic directors that the top four teams from each division will qualify. With Paul Quinn ineligible for postseason, the Eagles are in third. Wiley College and the University of the Southwest are tied for fourth in wins but the Lady Wildcats have a higher win percentage.