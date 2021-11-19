The Wiley College men’s basketball team will wrap up its homestand against Arlington Baptist University in Alumni Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Monday.
No fans will be admitted. The game will be streamed on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube Channel. Live statistics will also be available with the link posted in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Wildcats (5-3) are coming off a 68-57 victory over Tougaloo College. They have won their last seven home games dating back to the 2019-20 season. Michael Aiken had a career performance with 26 points – hitting 10 of 15 shots. In the last four games, he is averaging 17.8 points per game. He also added two assists and two steals. Aiken ranks sixth in the conference with 2.4 steals per game.
Wiley College ranks in the top 40 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game. Deonte Spencer, Kimar Edwards and David Williams each had two. The Wildcats forced 19 turnovers against Tougaloo College with 10 coming off steals.
Monday will mark the first meeting between the Wildcats and Patriots. This is the third opponent which the Wildcats have played for the first time – with North American University (October 28) and University of North Texas at Dallas (November 6) being the other two.
Arlington Baptist enters the game on a two-game losing streak. Its only victory of the season was over Texas College. Trey Ballard leads the team with 15.6 points per game. Da’vione Stafford leads the Patriots with 7.6 rebounds and four blocks. Darrell Green leads Arlington Baptist with five steals.