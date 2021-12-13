The Wiley College men’s basketball team returns home on Tuesday to complete its nonconference schedule against Dillard University 3 p.m. at Alumni Gymnasium.
No fans will be admitted. The game will be broadcast on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube page and on 91.1 KBWC FM. Live statistics will also be available in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Wildcats (6-4) are looking to bounce back after a loss to Philander Smith on December 6 where they shot 25 percent from the field. Michael Aiken led the team with 15 points and contributed seven rebounds. Timothy Holland provided three blocks to help hold the Panthers to a 30 shooting percentage.
Tuesday’s game will conclude a six-game road swing for Dillard, which won its last two games against Champion Christian and Arkansas Baptist College. The Bleu Devils lost their previous eight games with four coming against teams that were ranked or receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. Dillard visits Alumni Gymnasium for the first time since 2014 when the Wildcats won 78-67.
Jay Malone leads the Bleu Devils in scoring with 17.8 points per game. He is followed by Kaleb Allison (13.5 ppg), Elijah Moore (13.4 ppg) and Taiveyhon Mason (12.1 ppg). Jeremiah August leads the team with 10.9 rebounds per game. Mason leads the Bleu Devils with 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Wiley College and Dillard have met 11 times with their first recording meeting occurring during the 1967-68 season. The Wildcats trail 6-5 after losing the last two matchups, including a 91-90 setback on January 4, 2020.