The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play 27 games with 13 at Alumni Gymnasium as it announced its 2023-24 schedule Thursday.
This season all the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference schools will visit Alumni Gymnasium – including new members the University of Virgin Islands and Talladega College (Ala.). Last season, Wiley College only hosted four GCAC schools with most of conference play being played in pods.
The Wildcats will tune-up for the season with a home exhibition game against John Melvin University (La.). on October 20. For the third consecutive season, Wiley College will open on the road against Arkansas Baptist College on October 28. It will renew the Highway 80 rivalry against Jarvis Christian University in the 2023 Austin Area Urban League Historically Black College and Universities Classic at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The Wildcats played two games in the inaugural HBCU Classic last season.
The game will be the first of five against the Red River Athletic Conference. Wiley College will host Louisiana Christian University for its 2023 Homecoming Game on November 4. It will face its other East Texas rival Texas College on November 7 at Alumni Gymnasium and November 17 in Tyler. The Wildcats will visit RRAC newcomer North American University on November 11. They will travel to Langston University – which finished in the top 5 of the NAIA last season – on November 22.
With Wiley College’s Fall Semester ending before Thanksgiving, it will begin GCAC play on the road at Dillard University (La.) on November 30. It will follow with a game at Southern University at New Orleans on December 2. The Wildcats will play at Fisk University (Tenn.) and Oakwood University (Ala.) on December 7 and 9. Their first home GCAC game will be against Talladega on December 15. The 2023 portion of the schedule will conclude with an exhibition game at Southern University on December 19.
The Wildcats will begin 2024 with seven of eight games at home. Rust College (Miss.) will make its first visit to Marshall since 2017 on January 4 followed by the two-time defending GCAC champion Tougaloo College (Miss.) on January 6. Wiley College faced both teams in last season’s GCAC Championship. Wiley College hosts Philander Smith University (Ark.) on January 13, Dillard on January 19 and Southern-New Orleans on January 20. Fisk visits Alumni Gymnasium for the first time on January 25. Oakwood follows on January 27.
Wiley College will make its first trip to the Virgin Islands on February 1 – which will be followed by road games at Rust College (February 8) and Tougaloo (February 10). The Wildcats will host Virgin Islands for their final home game on February 12. They will close the regular season against Philander Smith on February 17.
The 2024 GCAC Championship will be February 21-25 at a location to be announced. The Wildcats are entering their second season under head coach Joseph Flegler, who led them to a 14-12 record last year and a GCAC semifinals appearance. Four players return from last season’s team.