Men’s Soccer revives program with talented squad
Tasked with restarting the Wiley College men’s soccer program, head coach Rafael Gonzalez put together a squad of successful players.
“All these players are high level,” Gonzalez said. “They’ve played in the toughest districts in the state of Texas in the Valley area. Most of them are First Team All-District which puts them in the top 10 out of thousands of athletes. They are going to bring a lot to the school.”
The Wildcats are competing as a club team this season. They competed in their first scrimmage against Cedar Valley College on Wednesday. They will gain varsity status in 2023 and compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Wiley College previously sponsored men’s soccer from 1995-2005 and 2011-2018. The latter era was the program’s most successful as it won 52 matches, including the 2015 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.
Gonzalez brought in 23 players, who will look to return the program to those heights and beyond.
Byaunda Ekela earned First Team All-District at Western Hills High School in Fort Worth. He helped it finish second in district and advance to the Class 4A State Playoffs.
Carlos Gonzalez competed in soccer and track and field at Edinburg North High School. He earned First Team All-District in High School and helped Edinburg advance to the Class 6A playoffs.
Habimana Janvier was team captain at Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth.
Juan Lerma earned First Team All-District at Harlingen High School.
Oscar Martinez and Fernando Ortuno played at Juarez-Lincoln High School in Mission, Texas. They helped it reach win Class 6A District 31 and reach the area round of the state playoffs. Martinez earned 2020 Defender of the Year. Ortuno earned most valuable player and also competed in cross country.
Abel Lopez helped Homer Hanna Early College High School win district in his senior season.
Brayan Ramirez was a First Team and Second Team All-District selection at La Joya High School in La Joya, Texas.
Brian Lara earned All-District at Veterans Memorial Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas.
Gonzalez brought in two transfers – Alejandro Sanchez and Kevin Rosales from his former school Ranger College. Sanchez played four games in 2020. He graduated from Harlingen South High School in 2020 and was Newcomer of the Year and an All-District Honorable Mention. Rosales played seven games and started four. He recorded an assist.
The Wildcats also added Christopher Escalete, Thomas Green, Andy Hinojosa, Jesus Maciel, Brian Martinez, Alberto Medrano, Fabrice Mutabazi, Kevin Nava, Ted Roberts, Rodrigo Rosales, Daniel Sanchez and Marco Uribe.
Women’s Soccer begins anew with skilled squad
After a four-year hiatus, the Wiley College women’s soccer program returns with a squad of skilled athletes.
The Lady Wildcats are competing as a club team this season and will return to varsity status in Fall 2023 as a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Today they scrimmage Cedar Valley College, marking the first time they’ll take the field since October 2018. Head coach Rafael Gonzalez, who was hired in April, brought in 11 players from all over the state of Texas.
“We have a lot of speed,” Gonzalez said. “The team chemistry is getting stronger. These ladies are going to compete.”
Eve Cornelio and Brizella Hernandez are three-time First Team All-District players from Chapel Hill High School in Tyler, Texas. They helped them to three Class 4A State Championship appearances, including reaching the area round in 2019 and 2022.
Stephanie Jimenez was All-District MVP and leading scorer at Juarez-Lincoln High School, in Mission, Texas. She led them to the district title and the area round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Deyanara Hernandez was Utility Player of the Year at Edinburg North High School. She helped it reach the Class 6A playoffs last season.
Delaney Sosa was a three-sport athlete at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas. She was team captain in her senior season and helped it reach the playoffs in her junior and senior seasons.
Michel Villarreal was a First Team and Second Team All-District selection at Rio Grande City High School. She also participated in cheerleading and track and field.
Melanie Zavala was Goalkeeper of the Year in all four of her seasons at Mission High School.
The Lady Wildcats also welcome the additions of Carrissa Escamilla, Yajaira Hernandez, Chloe Ribera, Alexandra Romero and Lorraine West.
The women’s soccer program previously existed from 2012-2018. It won 30 matches in its last four seasons after winning only six in its first three. The Lady Wildcats reached the Red River Athletic Conference Semifinals in 2015 and 2017.