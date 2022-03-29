Wiley College and the Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the hiring of Karis Parker as head athletic trainer.
Parker joins the Wildcat Family after spending last year as the athletic trainer for Southeast High School in Oklahoma City. She got her start in athletic training at Hardin Simmons University (Texas) in 2019 as a student athletic trainer. Parker gained further experience at Newman University (Kan.).
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Parker said. “I’m looking forward to getting started and learning more about Wiley College’s history.”
At Wiley College, Parker will aid athletes from 12 programs beginning with baseball and men’s and women’s track and field. She will be the first athletic trainer on staff since 2018.
Parker earned an Associate of Science degree at Hutchinson Community College (Kan.) in 2016. She completed her Bachelor of Science at Wayland Baptist University (Texas). Parker completed her education with a Master of Athletic Training at Hardin Simmons University.
“Miss Parker is a welcome and much-needed addition to our athletic department,” said Bruce Peifer, Associate Vice President of Athletics and Retention Services. “She is highly qualified and will provide great support and assistance in maintaining our student athletes’ health and well-being.”