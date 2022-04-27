The Wiley College baseball team will host Huston-Tillotson University for its final series of the 2022 season Friday and Saturday at Airport Park.
Friday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday’s season finale will start at 11 a.m. Seniors Joe O’Bryant Jr., Timmie Russell and Roman Sorrell will be honored after the first game on Friday. Live statistics will be available for all three games.
Along with wrapping up the 2022 season, the series will conclude Wiley College’s time in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Wildcats will begin competing in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 2023. They were a founding member of the RRAC. In 2007, they were conference tournament runner-ups. Wiley College won the South Division in 2010. Twenty players earned All-Conference — including four first-team selections.
The Wildcats (5-38-1, 4-26) are looking to end the season on a high note after falling in all three games at Louisiana Christian University. Jacob Perez had five base hits and scored three runs. Russell picked up four hits, scored a run and drove in a run. On the mound, Jalen Porter and Roman Sorrell tossed four scoreless innings in their starts.
The Rams (11-32, 8-22) are also concluding their season. They fell out of contention for the conference tournament after being swept by the Red River Athletic Conference leader Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
Huston-Tillotson is batting .287, which is ninth in the conference. Taylor Grimes leads the team with a .368 batting average. Nine of his 49 hits have gone for extra bases. He scored 35 runs and drove in 18. Derrick Johnson leads the team with three home runs and 29 RBI. He scored 21 runs and is hitting .308.
On the mound, the Rams hold a 10.11 earned-run average — which is 10th in the conference. Sergio Santiago is 4-6 with four complete games. He threw a no-hitter against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on April 2. Santiago has struck out 59 and holds a 6.37 ERA. Seve Medrano is 3-4 with four saves. He has a 3.97 ERA and struck out 41.
This is the third time in the last four seasons that the Wildcats have closed the season against the Rams. They lead the overall series 22-19 and are 14-12 at home.
Track
The Wiley College track teams will head to San Antonio to compete for the Red River Athletic Conference title at the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Holy Cross High School.
MEN
Friday’s events will start at 10:45 a.m. with the hammer throw. Running events will start at 11:30 a.m. with the 3,000-meter run. Saturday’s field events start with the high jump at 8:30 a.m. Running events start at 9 a.m. with the 5,000-meter run. Live video will be available.
Joseph Levier III, who won two RRAC Track Athlete of the Week awards, leads the conference in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. Wiley College has the third fastest 4 x 100-meter relay time (44.50) and the second fastest 4 x 400-meter relay time (3:27.66).
In field events, Reshaun Fridie, who is a national championship qualifier in the triple jump, ranks second in the event (14.60) his season-best leap of 6.90 meters in the long jump ranks second. Kimar Edwards is tied for second in the high jump (1.80 meters). Jason Jacob holds the second best distance in the hammer throw (19.79 meters). David Williams follows with a distance of 17.54 meters. Xavier Hutchinson and Kingston Davis rank second (43.36) and fourth (38.42) in the javelin, respectively.
The Wildcats won five straight Red River Athletic Conference titles from 2014 to 2018. They also won the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 1947 and the Interregional Athletic Conference in 1982.
WOMEN
Friday’s events will start at 10:45 a.m. with the hammer throw. Running events will start at 11:30 a.m. with the 3,000-meter run. Saturday’s field events start with the high jump at 8:30 a.m. Running events start at 9 a.m. with the 5,000-meter run. Live video will be available.
Shayla Arthur, who won three RRAC Athlete of the Week awards, leads the conference in the 200-meter dash (24.64) and the long jump (5.66 meters). She is third in the 400-meter dash (59.99) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.31). Darnee Williams, who is qualified for the national championship in three events, is second in the conference in the 100-meter dash (12.12) and the 200-meter dash (24.66). She also is third in the conference with a distance of 11.26 meters in the shot put. Shakayla Carter sits in second in the 400-meter dash (59.55).
The Lady Wildcats hold the second-best time in the 4 x 100-meter relay (47.75) and the third-best 4 x 400-meter relay time (4:12.62).
Carmen Garcia, who is a two-time RRAC Field Athlete of the Week, leads the conference with a distance of 12.19 meters in the shot put. She ranks in the top four in the discus, javelin and hammer throw. Kali Rydolph-Garrett leads the conference in the high jump (1.60 meters). Her time of 17.61 in the 100-meter hurdles ranks fourth. Hailie Williams has the second-highest jump in the high jump (1.42 meters) and the fourth longest javelin throw.
Wiley College won three consecutive Red River Athletic Conference titles from 2015 to 2017. It won the Interregional Athletic Conference Championship in 1980 and 1991.