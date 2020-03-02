Playing in her final home game, Brianna Tolliver delivered with a double-double to lead Wiley College to a 78-68 victory over Jarvis Christian College on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Alumni Gymnasium.
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats secure the fourth seed in the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. They finish the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2016-17.
Tolliver scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her sixth career double-double. It is the eighth game this season and 10th in her career which she scored 20 or more points. Tolliver added seven assists and two steals.
“She is rising to the occasion,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “Even if it doesn’t show up in her points, she is constantly holding people accountable, pushing them and making us better. Sometimes, I think it takes a while for it to mean something for seniors. I think she wants to go out playing her best.”
Kyani Moore followed with 19 points and six rebounds, Kayja Jackson also reached double figures with 10 points and three rebounds.
The game was very physical as 53 fouls were called. Three technical fouls were assessed with two against Jarvis Christian College and one against Wiley College. Four players fouled out. Wiley College trailed nearly the entire first half. It shot 29.6 percent and missed all five 3-point attempts. The Lady Bulldogs shot 40.5 percent. The Lady Wildcats committed 10 turnovers and trailed by five at halftime.
“I knew Jarvis was fighting to get into the tournament,” Stallings said. “You play with a different type of initiative when you are trying to get somewhere. We played a good team today that was fighting for their season. I’m glad we responded in the second half. I didn’t think for a second that this was going to be easy.”
Wiley College (13-12, 11-7) trailed by as many as nine. Tolliver converted a 3-point play to spark an 11-0 run to give the Lady Wildcats their first lead. Jarvis Christian immediately regained the lead. The Lady Wildcats took it back on a second chance bucket by Moore. The Lady Bulldogs tied the game with less than four minutes remaining in the third. A second chance basket by Jackson put Wiley College ahead for good. Kaitlyn Davis hit two 3-pointers and Moore converted a 3-point play to increase the advantage to nine after the third quarter.
The Lady Wildcats outshot the Lady Bulldogs 41.8 to 39.7 percent. Jarvis Christian made more 3-pointers with seven to Wiley College’s three but the Lady Wildcats were more efficient from the free throw line – hitting 29 of 37 compared to 15-for-27 for the Lady Bulldogs. The battle of the boards went to the Lady Wildcats, who outrebounded Jarvis Christian 44-35. They grabbed 15 offensive rebounds which led to 16 second chance points.
“It is exciting to see how much our women’s basketball team has improved throughout the season,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We finished the regular season strong. I’m looking forward to how this team will perform in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.”
The Lady Wildcats will face Huston-Tillotson University in the first round at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana. Both regular season games were decided by two points with Wiley College winning 63-61 at home and losing 87-85 in overtime on the road.
MEN
For the second straight game, the Wiley College men’s basketball team overcame a second half deficit and sent their seniors off with a win in an 87-82 victory over Jarvis Christian College on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory gives the Wildcats their longest winning streak of the season at four. They finish the season 7-4 at Alumni Gymnasium.
“I’m extremely proud of our men,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “They have come together in these last two weeks and are playing great basketball. We are going to enter the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament with a lot of momentum.”
Wiley College (12-12, 10-8) led by as many as five early in the first half. It struggled to hit shots, only making 36.1 percent. It also committed nine turnovers. The Bulldogs took advantage and put the Wildcats in a nine-point hole. Taylan Grogan scored a layup and Devlon Noble recovered a tipped ball and put it up for a 3-pointer – the first in his career — to close the gap to four at halftime.
Jarvis Christian pushed its advantage to nine early in the second half. Jamir Cheek scored on an offensive rebound with 11:23 remaining to ignite a seven-point run to the tie game at 57. He recorded an and-one and scored off a pass from Jerrell Doorbal. Grogan hit a 3-pointer with 9:13 left to give Wiley College its first lead since early in the first half.
The lead would change hands multiple times. Trailing by three with just over two minutes remaining, Cheek stole the ball and passed to Grogan, who cut the margin to one. Grubbs followed with a steal and took it himself to put the Wildcats on top for good. Jarvis Christian had a chance to tie the game with 15 seconds left but Cheek stole the ball. Grogan hit two free throws to seal the game.
“I’m glad our guys came in at halftime and realized they had to make adjustments,” said assistant coach Ashton DeMurrell, who led the team in place of head coach Chase Campbell. “We came out more aggressive in the second half. We pushed the tempo and played good team defense.”
After missing the last three-plus games due to injury, Grogan, the Red River Athletic Conference leading scorer, struggled in the first half. He made six shots in the second half, including four 3-pointers to finish his final home game with 30 points. This is the seventh game he has scored 30 or more in a game, which is second most in program history.
“I had to get him in the game and let him get in a rhythm, so he can help us in the postseason,” DeMurrell said. “We’re back to a full squad and he will add to the success our guys have been experiencing.”
In his final home game, Travious Grubbs recorded his sixth double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Doorbal tallied his fifth double-digit rebounding game with 11 while adding seven points and four blocks. Cheek contributed 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.
The Wildcats will face Huston-Tillotson University in the first round of the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana. Wiley College swept the regular season meetings with the Rams for the first time since 2015-16 with a 92-58 victory at home and a 75-60 win on the road.
BASEBALL
The Wiley College baseball team dropped its opening Red River Athletic Conference series at Louisiana State University-Alexandria on Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY
LSU-A 17, WILEY 4: The Wildcats (6-5, 0-1) struck first in the second inning. Markus Garza led off with a single. With one out, Carlos Torres Jr. was hit by a pitch. A passed ball moved them into scoring position. Timmie Russell hit a ground ball to second to score Garza. Torres scored on a passed ball.
LSU-Alexandria (4-8, 1-0) responded with a run on a walk and a triple with two outs. Wiley College made five errors in the third. The Generals hit four doubles and a triple to score 10 runs. They added five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Wiley College added two runs in the fifth. Jaylen Walker and Manuel Torres reached on errors. Luis Santiago drove in Walker with a single. Garza was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Christian Biggs, who reached on a fielder’s choice. The inning ended with a strikeout and ground out.
Whitted went three innings. He struck out one batter. Chance Guidry finished the game and struck out one batter in three innings.
SATURDAY
WILEY 6, LSU-A 5: Aaron Hendrix went 3-for-4 with a run and hit a RBI double in the seventh inning to bring home Josiah Campbell for the winning run. Jose Mota and Carlos Torres Jr. both went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Campbell went 1-for-3 with two runs. Timmie Russell went 1-for-3 with a run.
Austin Rotramel picked up his third win. He went six innings only allowing one run on three hits and struck out seven. Roman Sorrell closed out the game and struck out two to earn his first save.
“We came out and played a lot better today,” head coach Kendrick Biggs said. “We still made several mental mistakes. I feel we could have won the last game if we would have made routine plays. This team is young and we are dealing with a lot of injuries.”
LSU-A 13, WILEY 6: Wiley College fell behind by two in the second inning but bounced back with a four-run third. Luis Santiago hit a two-run double to tie the game. He scored on a double by Jose Mota. Aaron Hendrix drove in Carlos Torres with a bases loaded walk.
The Wildcats (7-6, 1-2) were unable to hold back the Generals, who scored two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take control of the game. Santiago went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Manuel Torres went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Demetrice Rudolph made his second start of the season. He went five innings and struck out seven.
“The guys did a good job of bouncing back after a tough game yesterday,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “I wish we could have gotten the finale. Our men get to play in front of their fans this week and hopefully, that can give them a boost.”
Wiley College will play its first home games this week with a doubleheader beginning at noon on Tuesday against Calumet College of St. Joseph. On Friday and Saturday it will a play a three-game series against Red River Athletic Conference school the University of Houston-Victoria.
Calumet College of St. Joseph has lost all six games this season. It concluded a three-game series against Texas College on Monday. Noah Miller leads the team with a .400 batting average and five runs. Zach Verta is the team leader with five RBIs. Jake Everaert is the Crimson Wave’s top pitcher. He has struck out 11 batters in 11 innings.
