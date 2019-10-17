VOLLEYBALL
The Wiley College volleyball team travels to Columbia, Missouri to see how it measures up against three Top 10 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program at Columbia College’s Fall Classic today and Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (14-4, 7-1 RRAC) open with the host No. 9 Columbia College (Mo.) (19-2, 7-0 AMC) at 3 p.m. today. Live video will be provided.
They will conclude today with a 7 p.m. match against No. 6 Park University (Mo.) (17-2, 6-0 AMC). On Saturday, Wiley College will take on Kansas Wesleyan University (6-14, 2-4 KCAC) at 9 a.m. It will conclude the Classic against top-ranked Missouri Baptist University (21-4, 6-1 AMC) at 11 a.m. Coverage information for these matches was unavailable as of press time. Game coverage information can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Lady Wildcats are looking to defeat a ranked team for the first time since 2012 when they defeated No. 20 Lindsey Wilson University. They haven’t faced a ranked opponent since 2014.
Wiley College is coming off a sweep over Dillard University (La.) (25-23, 25-16, 25-14) on October 12. Kailie Williams paced the Lady Wildcats’ attack with 11 kills – her fourth double-digit match of the season. They out-hit the Lady Bleu Devils .256 to .138. Wiley College put down nine service aces and 5.5 blocks. Alexia Souza won Red River Athletic Conference Setter of the Week for the fourth consecutive week after averaging 9.6 assists per set. Kailie Williams won her first career Attacker of the Week award.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE
The Cougars have won 14 straight matches. They swept Harris-Stowe State University on Tuesday. Sidney Branson is the top hitter with 255 kills – averaging 3.6 per set. Kiersten Anderson follows with 249 kills and an average of 3.4 per set. Luisa Ferreira is Columbia’s setter with 645 assists for an average of 11.58 per set. Anderson is the top defender with 176 digs for an average of 2.41 per set. Bailee Ulery leads the team with 43 blocks. Anderson trails with 42.
PARK UNIVERSITY
The Pirates are on a seven-match winning streak. They swept Hannibal-LaGrange in their final home match on October 12. Nada Meawad leads Park with 169 kills – an average of 4.57 per set. Noura Meawad follows with 161 kills for an average of 2.68 per set. The Pirates use two setters. Margherita Marconi leads the team with 358 assists for an average of 9.94 per set. Jade Askren has 314 assists for an average of 9.24 per set. Celina Monteiro is Park’s top defender with 397 digs – an average of 6.30 per set. Maren Roper is the top blocker with 71. Paula Louro follows with 64.
KANSAS WESLEYAN
The Coyotes snapped a four-match losing streak with a four-set victory over York College on Tuesday. Kendyl Estes leads the team with 214 kills – an average of 2.58 per set. Cortney Hanna is the primary setter with 557 assists – an average of 7.05 per set. Emily Monson is Kansas Wesleyan’s top defender with 431 digs – averaging 5.19 per set. Isabel Hinkeldey is the top blocker with 57. Maddy Schmidt is right behind with 55.
MISSOURI BAPTIST
The Spartans are on a three-match winning streak. It defeated Maryville University in three sets. Isidora Stojovic and Giovanna Tapigilani lead the Spartans with 204 kills. Stojovic is averaging 3.14 per set and Tapigilani has 2.65 per set. Morgan Berry is the setter and has 798 assists for an average of 10.36 per set. Ariana Macies is Missouri Baptist’s top defender with 386 digs – averaging 5.08 per set. Caterina Cigarini is the top blocker with 65.
BASKETBALL
The Red River Athletic Conference men’s basketball coaches believe the Wiley College men’s basketball team is the third-best, as the preseason poll was released.
The Wildcats picked up 75 points – which was 20 above fourth-place teams Huston-Tillotson University and first-year program Texas A&M University-Texarkana – which is led by former Our Lady of the Lake University head coach Ryan Wall.
Louisiana State University-Alexandria – which has won four of the last five regular season titles – was once again picked as the favorite with 95 points – including six first-place votes. LSU-Shreveport followed with 93 and four first-place votes.
Our Lady of the Lake University – which missed the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time in program history – is projected to earn the final spot in the 2020 tournament – finishing sixth with 47 votes. Texas College followed with 44 points. Jarvis Christian College had 37.
The 2018-19 season saw the Wildcats post a 24-7 record and a 14-4 mark in conference play – which was tied for second. They reached the conference semifinals where they fell to LSU-Shreveport on a controversial non-call. Wiley College finished the season with its highest end of season ranking in program history at No. 12 and reached the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Basketball Division I Championship for the first time since 1970.
The Wildcats are entering their first season under head coach Chase Campbell. They have three returning players from last season’s team and have seven newcomers with two freshmen and five transfers.
Wiley College plays an exhibition game at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Southern University (La.) on Oct. 25 and will open the season at home on Nov. 2 against Philander Smith College.
Wiley College Sports Information