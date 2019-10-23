BASKETBALL
For the first time since 2007, the Wiley College men’s basketball team will open the season as a ranked team at No. 22 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll which was released on Wednesday.
This is the second-highest preseason ranking for the Wildcats — who opened the 2007-08 season tied for No. 19. They finished last season with their highest end of season ranking at No. 12. The Wildcats are coming off a 24-7 campaign which ended with them reaching the second round of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship for the first time since 1970.
Wiley College underwent several changes after its four main producers wrapped up their playing careers. Chase Campbell took over as head coach following Jay Smith’s departure for an assistant coach position at the University of New Orleans – a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program.
Three reserves return from last season’s team – Stephen Taylor, Jerrell Doorbal and Devlon Noble. The Wildcats have seven newcomers with five transfers and two freshmen.
Joining Wiley College in the rankings was fellow Red River Athletic Conference schools Louisiana State University-Alexandria at No. 6 and LSU-Shreveport at No. 11. Two of the Wiley College’s opponents are receiving votes – Xavier University (La.) – which it visits on Nov. 20 and Dillard University (La.) – which it visits on Jan. 4.
The Wildcats will travel to Southern University for an exhibition game on Friday. They will open the season on Nov. 2 against Philander Smith College.
VOLLEYBALL
The Wiley College volleyball team will host Our Lady of the Lake University at 6 p.m. Friday and Huston-Tillotson University at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Red River Athletic Conference regular season title on the line.
Live video will be available for $7.95. Live statistics will be provided at no charge.
The Lady Wildcats (15-8, 8-1) and Huston-Tillotson University (20-5, 8-1) enter this week tied for the lead in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Lady Rams will face Jarvis Christian College on Friday before coming to Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday. Our Lady of the Lake University trails both schools by two matches. All three schools have clinched spots in the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship.
The Wiley College volleyball team is coming off a sweep over Jarvis Christian College (25-15, 25-9, 25-13). It out-hit the Lady Bulldogs .292 to .028. Khrystyna Frank led all players with 15 kills. Kailie Williams followed with 11. Alexia Souza assisted on 42 kills. Alia Scott led the team defensively with four digs. Tiyanna Johnson, Alexia Souza and Hailie Williams each contributed two blocks.
Our Lady of the Lake enters Friday’s match on a two-match losing streak. They fell at home in five sets against the University of the Southwest (N.M.) and lost in four at Huston-Tillotson University. Kalani Ketchens had 15 kills against the University of the Southwest. Anissa Tamez made her return to the lineup on Oct. 9 and averaged 9.1 assists per set last week.
Huston-Tillotson is on a three-match winning streak. They are coming off a sweep over National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Prairie View A&M University. Anabel Bustamante earned Red River Athletic Conference Setter of the Week after averaging seven assists per set. Keyonna Ganious earned RRAC Defender of the Week after posting 13 blocks in two matches.
