Volleyball
The Wiley College volleyball team readies for its first season of Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play with a nonconference match at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Patterson Student Center.
The Lady Wildcats (3-9) met the Eagles on August 27 at Alumni Gymnasium and prevailed in five sets. Hailie Williams put down 16 kills followed by Kailie Williams with 14. Shayla Arthur contributed six blocks. Maya Damijo put up a career-high 24 assists and eight digs.
Wiley College is coming off a three-set loss at No. 24 Texas Wesleyan University on September 20. It played without four players and only tallied 17 kills and a .036 hitting percentage. Defensively, Alia Scott added 16 digs. Arthur, Madison Brown and Kia Robertson each contributed three block assists. The Lady Wildcats are seeking its first road victory since November 2019 when they defeated the University of the Southwest.
The Eagles (7-6) enter Tuesday’s match on a four-match winning streak. They defeated Centenary College of Louisiana on September 20. Last weekend Texas A&M-Texarkana picked up its first conference victories in program history, defeating Jarvis Christian College twice in four sets. It finished the week with a nonconference win over Champion Christian.
Madison Allen had 32 kills in the four matches. Katherine Toftemark had 17 blocks with 12 solo. In the August 27 match, Toftemark put down 16 kills and five blocks. Alicia Hamm contributed 11 kills and three block assists. The Eagles are 5-2 at the Patterson Student Center.
After Tuesday’s match, the Lady Wildcats open their first season of GCAC play on Thursday at the conference leader Philander Smith College.
Live video and statistics are available at the links below.
Cross Country
WOMEN
Wiley College women cross country runners De Lisha Paul and Jean-Marie Farinha run personal bests at the five-kilometer 2022 Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede hosted by McNeese State University on Saturday.
Paul ran 24:30.8 which was three seconds faster than her previous best. Farinha topped her personal best by over a minute – finishing the race in 24:52.2. Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo (29:01.4) and Darnee Williams (29:07.7) followed. McNeese State won the meet edging Lamar State University 34 points to 37. Wiley College was a runner short of placing in the team standings. Forty-eight runners participated.
The men and women will next run on October 14 in Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational which will be the last meet before the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship.
MEN
Wiley College men’s cross country runners Joseph Levier III and Amearium Harper ran personal bests at the 2022 Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede hosted by McNeese State University on Saturday.
Levier led the Wildcats with a time of 23:52.6 in the four-mile race. Harper ran 29:10.3 which was nearly a minute faster than his previous time. Javoun Goldsby followed Levier with a time of 26:15.3. Channing Arvie (29:00.9) and Tyvonne Allen (29:15.8) rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats, who finished fifth with 149 points. Rice University won with 29 points. All five runners finished in the top 10. McNeese State finished in a distance second with 48 points. Forty-seven runners competed.