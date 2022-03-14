Wiley College is pleased to announce the return of the golf program with the addition of women’s golf. Men’s golf – last competed in 1969. The program will begin recruitment immediately.
“We are excited to continue to welcome students to the Wiley College Wildcat family who are committed to their academics and golf. We are proud of our current teams and know that the addition of new programs only strengthens the opportunity for students to access Wiley College.” shared President Herman J. Felton, Jr.
Wiley College strives to make history, again, through the return of our golf program. The College’s 1968-69 team produced an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference and All-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics District 8 selection with alumni Henry Martin. The College has a long tradition of excellence through our academics and athletics.
Baseball
TEXARKANA — The Wiley College baseball team fell to Texas A&M University-Texarkana in a three game series Saturday and Sunday at George Dobson Field.
SATURDAY
GAME 1
A&M 15, WILEY 1: Traylon Ansley singled in the second, fourth and seventh innings. The rest of the team went 3-for-21 and was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. The Wildcats got their only run in the third inning. Colby Chilek led off with a single. Maurice Thompson IV courtesy ran. He advanced on a passed ball and a grounder. Wiley College attempted a double steal and Thompson came home on the throw to second.
On the mound, the Wildcats only held the Eagles scoreless in the first and third innings. They gave up three in the second, seven in the fifth and four in the sixth. Roman Sorrell started and went 4 1/3 innings. Daniel Cox tossed the final 1 2/3 innings.
SUNDAY
GAME 2
A&M 11, WILEY 1: Donovan Rice and Allan Mendoza were the only Wildcats that got hits in the first game. Wiley College also reached base on five walks, six hit batters and one error. Its lone run came in the fifth inning. With one out, Marquis Kuykendall and Traylon Ansley were hit by pitches. Rice singled to load the bases. Mendoza brought Kuykendall home by working a walk. Two strikeouts ended the inning.
James Martinez made his first career start and second appearance on the mound. He lasted five innings and struck out two. Only three of the seven runs he allowed were earned. The Eagles benefited from five errors by the Wildcats. Chance Guidry and Diego Torres pitched the final inning.
GAME 3
A&M 13, WILEY 3: In the finale, the Wildcats gave up two home runs in the third inning to fall into a five-run deficit. The Eagles tallied three runs in the fifth inning. With one out in the sixth, Jaylon Burrell walked and stole second. Dennis Everson brought him home with a RBI double. A passed ball and a balk brought home Everson.
Wiley College (1-21-1, 1-11) added a run in the seventh. Timmie Russell led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Daniel Cox brought home with a single to shortstop. The Wildcats were unable to extend the game as it allowed two runs on two hits.
Everson recorded two hits and Ansley got his fourth hit of the series. Isaac Burciaga went 5 1/3 innings and struck out five. Nick Mooney completed the sixth inning and pitched to five batters in the seventh inning.
The Wildcats will host Xavier University of Louisiana on Friday and Saturday at Airport Park.
Track
WOMEN
LANCASTER — Competing in its first meet since March 2020, the Wiley College women’s track and field team opened the 2022 season by winning three events at the Jet Relays at Lancaster High School’s Beverly Humphrey Stadium.
The Lady Wildcats racked up 75 points finishing second to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Texas Southern. Grambling State University – which also competes in NCAA Division I, NCAA Division III school University of Dallas and NAIA schools Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Jarvis Christian College, Philander Smith College, Huston-Tillotson University and Stillman College also competed.
Carmen Garcia won the javelin with a toss of 31.35 meters – topping seven throwers. She also placed third out of 18 throwers in the shot put – finishing behind two NCAA Division I athletes.
In her collegiate debut, Darnee Williams won the 100-meter dash over 14 runners in 12.58. Kali Rydolph-Garrett bested seven jumpers with a leap of 1.49 meters – including two from Grambling State University.
The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Williams, Kailie Williams, Shakayla Carter and Shayla Arthur was 0.2 seconds away from meeting the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard finishing second to Texas Southern in 48.52 seconds.
Hailie Williams turned in third-place finishes in the high jump (1.35 meters) and javelin (22.71 meters).
Wiley College (women and men) will compete in the University of Texas-Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic in Bullard on Saturday.
MEN
LANCASTER — Competing in its first meet since March 2020, the Wiley College men’s track and field team placed in seven events at the 2022 Jet Relays at Lancaster High School’s Beverly Humphrey Stadium.
The Wildcats competed against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I schools Texas Southern University and Grambling State University, NCAA Division III school University of Dallas and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics programs Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Jarvis Christian College, Philander Smith College and Huston-Tillotson University.
Xavier Hutchinson had the best performance finishing third in the javelin with a throw of 37.94 meters. Reshaun Fridie, who qualified for the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship, placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 6.79 meters and seventh in the 100-meter dash (11.51). Both athletes ran in the 4 x 200-meter relay with Joseph Levier III and Adrian Vickers – which finished sixth (1:34.05).
Robert Bullock finished seventh in the 5,000-meter run (18:01.26). He ran on the 4 x 800-meter relay team with Michael Lewis, Levier and Vickers. It finished fourth with a time of 8:45.14. Jason Jacob threw 22.05 meters in the discus. Kingston Davis finished sixth in the javelin with a toss of 33.94 meters.