NATCHITOCHES, La. – Wiley College women’s track and field athletes Shayla Arthur and Darnee Williams add another event to their 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field national championship schedule as they qualified in the 200-meter dash at Northwestern State University’s Leon Johnson Invitational Saturday at Walter Ledet Track Complex.
Arthur finished in 24.64 and Williams followed at 24.66 to surpass the ‘A’ qualifying standard. They finished ninth and 12th respectively, in a field of 38 runners – with some from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. Their times rank in the top 15 of the NAIA. Both athletes qualified in the 100-meter dash and run on the national championship qualifying 4 x 100-meter relay team.
De Lisha Paul finished third in the 800-meter run (2:33.98) Several Lady Wildcats notched personal records. Kali Rydolph-Garrett bested her marks in the long jump (4.86 meters) and the 100-meter hurdles (17.66). She cleared 1.55 meters in the high jump which is .05 meters from her personal best. Carmen Garcia topped her best distance in the discus (24.51 meters) and the hammer throw (26.93 meters). Marissa Neal surpassed her best time in the 800-meter run (2:54.33). Minnie Miller recorded a new best in the long jump (4.55 meters). In her first attempt at triple jump, she leaped 9.21 meters. Kailie Williams set personal records in the 100-meter (12.91) and 200-meter (27.27) dashes.
The Lady Wildcats will compete for the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship next week at Holy Cross High School in San Antonio. They will seek their fourth title.
MEN
NATCHITOCHES, La. – For the second time this season, Wiley College men’s track and field athlete Reshaun Fridie came out on top in the triple jump at Northwestern State University’s Leon Johnson Invitational Saturday at the Walter Ledet Track Complex.
His leap of 13.77 meters topped five competitors with two from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. Fridie is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship qualifier in the event. He also competed in the long jump finishing with a distance of 6.88 meters.
Several Wildcats set personal records. David Williams threw 17.54 meters in the hammer throw and 10.52 meters in the shot put. Kimar Edwards topped his best high jump performance clearing 1.80 meters. Xavier Hutchinson jumped 13.19 meters in the triple jump. Jason Jacob exceed his personal best in the discus with a throw of 26.41 meters.
On the track, Joseph Levier III (22.09) and Kingston Davis (24.50) ran their best times in the 200-meter dash. Michael Lewis surpassed his fastest time in the 800-meter run (2:05.53).
The Wildcats will compete in the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship on Friday and Saturday at Holy Cross High School in San Antonio. They will be eyeing their sixth title.
Baseball
PINEVILLE, La. — The Wiley College baseball team fell short in all three games at Louisiana Christian University Friday and Saturday at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.
FRIDAY, GAME 1
LC 9, WILEY 2: Four of Wiley College’s eight hits came in the ninth inning. With one out, Tre Wallace, who came off the bench, singled to center. Perez followed with a single down the third base line. An errant throw advanced Wallace to third. A fly ball to right by Timmie Russell brought home Wallace. A single by Maurice Thompson IV moved Perez to third. Matthew Drabbant scored Perez with a single to left.
Russell went 2-for-3. Jhan Carlos Javier, and Dennis Everson II also got base hits. Allan Mendoza reached on a walk. In the first eight innings, the Wildcats only had one runner advance past second base. They made two outs on the base paths. A double play ended the fourth inning.
Joe O’Bryant Jr. started and went 5 innings. James Martinez pitched the final three innings and held Louisiana Christian scoreless in two. He got a popup to end the eighth inning with the bases loaded and prevent Louisiana Christian from invoking the run-rule.
Wiley College (5-38-1) fell behind after allowing three runs on four hits and an error in the first. O’Bryant was only able to keep the Wildcats off the board in the third inning. They added a run in the second and fourth innings and put up three in the fifth
SATURDAY, GAME 2
LC 9, WILEY 0: Wiley College didn’t commit an error for the first time since April 8. Despite their success fielding, the Wildcats fell behind after allowing four runs on three hits in the first inning. Jalen Porter settled in and only allowed one run in the next four innings. He struck out four batters in five innings.
Wiley College was unable to string hits together as only one runner reached second. Jacob Perez went 2-for-3. Donovan Rice, Matthew Drabbant and Trey Perkins also got hits. Drabbant also reached on a walk. Timmie Russell reached when he was hit by a pitch.
GAME 3
LC 11, WILEY 6: In the finale, the Wildcats came out swinging as they plated three runs in the first inning. Allan Mendoza, Perez and Russell singled to load the bases. Colby Chilek brought home the first run when he got hit by the pitch. With two outs, James Martinez scored Perez and Russell with a single.
The lead was short-lived. Louisiana Christian’s first six hitters reached. Wiley College allowed four runs on five hits. Roman Sorrell held them scoreless the next four innings. He left runners in scoring position in the third through fifth inning.
Wiley College was unable to push the tying or go-ahead run across despite having runners in scoring position in the third through fifth innings. Louisiana Christian pulled away with four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
With one out in the seventh, Perez walked. Russell advanced him with a single. A ground ball moved Perez to third and he came home on a single by Chilek. Perez tried to start a rally in the ninth when he singled. Bryce Garrett walked and Jaylon Burrell singled to load the bases. Chilek picked up his third run batted in on a bases loaded walk. Jhan Carlos Javier hit a ground ball to third to plate Garrett. Perez, Russell, Burrell and Chilek each got two hits. Julian Rosales reached on a hit and walk.
The Wildcats will close out the season and their time in the Red River Athletic Conference with a four-game series against Huston-Tillotson University on April 29 and 30 at Airport Park.