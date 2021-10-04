Volleyball
Playing in its first match at Alumni Gymnasium in nearly two years and on a redesigned floor, the Wiley College volleyball team withstood a strong challenge by Paul Quinn College in a three-set victory (25-23, 25-17, 25-15) Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference match.
The Lady Wildcats (4-5, 2-3) had a balanced attack as six players contributed to 31 kills. They only gave up 17 kills and benefited from 27 attack errors. Marissa Neal recorded her third double-digit kill match with 10. She dug 10 attacks for her first career double-double. Kailie Williams followed with eight kills. Olivia Phillip tied her career-high with 22 assists while adding nine digs, three kills, an ace and a block assist.
Wiley College was stronger in the serve-and-pass game as it put down nine aces and didn’t give up one. It was aided by three service errors by the Lady Tigers. Tiyanna Johnson led the team with three. Merritt Elder and Jordan Dansby each tallied two.
“We’ve been working on our serves a lot in practice,” Sikobe said. “It’s paying off and we need to keep on working on it.”
On defense, the Lady Wildcats dug 46 of Paul Quinn’s 91 attacks. Elder recorded her seventh consecutive double-digit dig match with 10. They blocked two attacks. Johnson had two block assists and Phillip and Dansby each had one.
Cross Country
WOMEN
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Wiley College women’s cross country team ran faster in its second meet of the season at the Ouachita Baptist University Tiger Invitational on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats ran a 5,000-meter race against teams from the National Collegiate Athletic Association, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the National Junior College Athletic Association.
De Lisha Paul ran a personal best 25:04.4. Darnee Williams made her debut finishing in 27:04.4. Shakayla Carter topped her time last week at 29:35.4. Kyiah Jeffers also ran in her first meet.
MEN
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Wiley College men’s cross country team made strides in its second meet of the season at the Ouachita Baptist University Tiger Invitational Friday.
The Wildcats raced against athletes from the National Collegiate Athletic Association, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and National Junior College Athletic Association schools.
Joseph Levier III improved his time – finishing the 8,000-meter race in 32:53.4. Robert Bullock, who made his debut, followed at 32:54.1. Harold Overton III ran 35:22.5 in his first meet. Christian Brookins improved his time finishing in 36:44.8. Jude Atwell and Kingston Davis also ran in their first meet.