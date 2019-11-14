BASKETBALL
Men
The 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team continues its first road swing of the season at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II program Tarleton State University at 4 p.m. today.
Live video, audio and statistics will be available for the game. The links are listed at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule. This will be the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1997. The Wildcats played exhibition games at the Texans in 2009 and last season.
Wiley College (2-1) is looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season at Tougaloo College on Monday. The Wildcats shot 32 percent from the field and only hit four of 28 three-point attempts. They were dominated on the glass 54-32 but tied the Bulldogs in second chance points at 13. On Tuesday, Wiley College played an exhibition game at NCAA Division I school Louisiana Tech University.
Taylan Grogan is leading the Red River Athletic Conference and is second in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 31.7 points per game. He also ranks fourth in the NAIA with 4.7 three-pointers made per game and seventh with three steals per game. Travious Grubbs leads the conference and is third in the country with 3.7 steals per game.
The Texans (1-2) are coming off a 69-57 loss to NAIA school Oklahoma Baptist University on Thursday. They also lost to Black Hill State on Sunday after opening the season November 9 with an 85-71 victory over Metro State.
Josh Hawley leads the team with 18.3 points, eight rebounds per game and 3.6 steals per game. Devin Bethely is the team leader in assists with 10. Clashon Gaffney leads Tarleton State with four blocks. The Texans are in their second season under Chris Reisman. Last season they went 21-10 and reached the semifinals of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
After today’s game, the Wildcats will continue their road trip at Xavier University of Louisiana – which is receiving votes in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll — on November 20.
Women
The Wiley College women’s basketball team had its highest scoring output of the season but needed one more shot to fall in a 65-64 loss against Langston University on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“I don’t think we played with heart today,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “For whatever reason, the intensity wasn’t there. We were very fortunate to keep pace with them. They’ll have a few days off and we’ll get back to it. I know they don’t like this feeling of losing, so I know we will put everything together soon.”
The Lady Wildcats (0-4) were slightly outshot 38.1 percent to 37.7. They shot better from 3-point territory – hitting on seven of 22 attempts compared to Langston’s 4-for-24. Wiley College took advantage of its free throw opportunities by swishing 11 of 15.
Brianna Tolliver led all players with 24 points on a 9-for-17 shooting performance. She also led the team with eight rebounds and four steals.
“She stepped up for us,” Stallings said. “She’s been facilitating well, so it was nice to see her attacking more and looking for her shot.”
Kayja Jackson came off the bench and added 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist. Armonie Lomax led the team with six assists while contributing six points, three rebounds and three steals.
Wiley College was out-rebounded 48-34. It gave up 17 offensive rebounds but held Langston to eight second chance points. The Lady Wildcats won the turnover battle by forcing 25 and committing 23. Both teams scored 18 points off of turnovers.
In the fourth quarter, Wiley College trailed by five. Rakeea Mables scored and Tolliver added seven points to tie the game at 59. Langston retook the lead but Armonie Lomax put the Lady Wildcats on the high side with her second 3-pointer. After a defensive stop, Tolliver passed to Jackson, who increased the Lady Wildcats lead to three with a layup with 2:29 left in the game. They wouldn’t score again.
A 3-pointer by Grace Williams tied the game with 1:36 left. Wiley College turned the ball over twice. It was called for a foul with 33 seconds left. Langston was only able to convert one of its two free throws. The Lady Wildcats turned it over but regained possession when Passion Burrell forced a jump ball with six seconds left. They were unable to take advantage as their shot was off the mark. A turnover by Langston gave Wiley College another opportunity but it was unable to get a shot off.
The Lady Wildcats will return to the court Nov. 23 at Prairie View A&M.
