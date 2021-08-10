The Red River Athletic Conference volleyball coaches believe Wiley College will contend for the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference championship as they picked the Lady Wildcats to finish fourth in the preseason poll.
Wiley College garnered 59 points as it makes its return after being one of four schools that opted out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. It trailed Huston-Tillotson University by two points. Xavier University, which is entering its first year in the RRAC topped the poll with 70 points and four of the nine first-place vote. It won 11 straight Gulf Coast Athletic Conference championships.
The defending RRAC champion Our Lady of the Lake University finished second with 69 points and two first-place votes.
Five players who earned All-Conference recognition in 2019 return. Tiyanna Johnson earned First Team All-Conference after recording 90 blocks. Marissa Neal and Kailie Williams earned second team. Merritt Elder and Hailie Williams were honorable mentions.
The Lady Wildcats went 17-11 and finished second in the Red River Athletic Conference in 2019.
Nancy Sikobe returns as head coach and brought in four recruits to fortify the roster. In her first stint, she led the Lady Wildcats to four RRAC championship match appearances and 63 wins in conference play.
Wiley College opens the 2021 season with a non-conference match against Jarvis Christian College at the Philander Smith Tournament on Aug. 27. It opens conference play at Huston-Tillotson University on Sept. 17.