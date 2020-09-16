Wiley College Sports Information
In a year where Wiley College student-athletes had to adjust to online classes in the middle of the second semester, they still performed in the classroom as they helped their programs earn recognition as National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar Teams.
The awards were presented during the NAIA National Awards Day. A team earns Scholar Team distinction by maintaining a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the academic year.
The volleyball team held Wiley’s highest GPA at 3.5. This is the third straight season it earned NAIA Scholar Team and fourth overall. Thirteen players earned Red River Athletic Scholar-Athlete by holding a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Alexia Souza and Khrystyna Frank were recognized as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars and NAIA Daktronics-Scholar Athletes by maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Tinoi Martin also earned Daktronics-Scholar Athlete.
The women’s basketball team posted a 3.3 GPA to earn NAIA Scholar Team for the third straight season.
Nine players earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete. Passion Burrell and Ashley Daniels were recognized as NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes.
The women’s track and field team finished with a 3.3 GPA earning NAIA Scholar Team for the fourth straight year and fifth overall. Five athletes were honored as Red River Athletic Conference Scholar Athletes. Briona Morris earned NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete.
With a 3.2 GPA, the men’s track and field team earn NAIA Scholar Team for the fourth straight season and fifth overall. Four were recognized as RRAC Scholar-Athletes. Mauricio Rosas was honored as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete after becoming the second Wildcat to maintain a 4.0 throughout his athletic career. LaTravion Turks also earned NAIA Daktronics Scholar Athlete.
The baseball team earned NAIA Scholar Team for the first time with a 3.1 GPA.
Thirteen Wildcats were recognized as RRAC Scholar-Athletes. Markus Garza and Noah Whitted were honored as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars and NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes. Jose Mota also earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar.
Men’s basketball earned NAIA Scholar Team for the first time with a 3.0 GPA. Seven were recognized as RRAC Scholar-Athletes. Jerrell Doorbal was honored as an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and an NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete.