The Wiley College men’s and women’s cross country teams will be off and running in 2021 as they revealed their schedule.
The programs – which last competed in 2017 — will run a five-meet schedule which begins on September 24 when they travel to Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational.
On the following day, the teams will run in McNeese State University’s Cowboy stampede.
In October, Wiley College will compete at Ouachita Baptist University’s Tiger Invitational on the first and East Texas Baptist University Invitational on October 8. The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will compete for their second Red River Athletic Conference title on November 6 in San Antonio, Texas.
The men’s and women’s teams will be under the leadership of LaMark Carter, who is also entering his second season as head track and field coach. From 2012-2017, the Wildcats were RRAC title contenders – winning it all in 2014. They produced three individual conference champions, 21 All-Conference runners and 21 RRAC Runners of the Week.
The Lady Wildcats contended for Red River Athletic Conference titles in the past four seasons they competed and won it all in 2014. They have produced 14 All-Conference runners and 17 RRAC Runners of the Week.