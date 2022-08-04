wileylogo.png
The Wiley College volleyball team will open its 2022 campaign on Aug. 19 in Oklahoma City as it revealed its schedule, which features 30 matches – including 10 at Alumni Gymnasium.

The Lady Wildcats enter their first season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and open the season with the “Battle of the ‘Boro” Tournament hosted by Mid-America Christian and the University of Oklahoma Science & Arts in Oklahoma City and Chickasha, Oklahoma. On Aug. 19, it will face the host Mid-America Christian and Oklahoma City University. On Aug. 20, it will face Oklahoma Wesleyan and the host Science & Arts.

