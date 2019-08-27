Wiley College Sports Information
Wiley College head men’s basketball coach Chase Campbell has assembled his first coaching staff with Daryl “Dee” Frazier and Ashton DeMurrell as assistant coaches and Traylin Prejean and Jeffrey Jones as student assistants.
“The staff I have assembled is a great one,” Campbell said. “It will not only impact young men’s lives but change the trajectory of them.
“My staff is extremely hard working and one that I am proud of. When hiring a staff, you want to have balance and people that you like. I have a tremendous staff which makes this an awesome place to be every day.”
Frazier joins the Wildcats after working at three National Collegiate Athletic Association programs – most recently at Division I program University of Arkansas-Little Rock.
Prior to that, Frazier helped Clark Atlanta University and Valdosta State University to an NCAA Division II Top 25 ranking and a tournament appearance.
“Hiring a coach like Frazier is huge,” Campbell said. “He embodied everything that I was looking for. He is a rising star and I’m beyond blessed to have him here at Wiley College.
“He is a phenomenal teacher, motivator, recruiter and human being.”
DeMurrell joins the coaching staff after playing three seasons with the Wildcats. He was an All-Red River Athletic Conference honorable-mention selection in 2017-18.
DeMurrell started 41 games in his last two seasons. He ranks third in program history with 41 blocks.
Last season, DeMurrell helped the Wildcats win their first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Tournament game in 49 years.
Prejean joins the coaching staff after wrapping up his college playing career last season. He earned second team all-conference honors and was an all-tournament selection.
In two seasons, Prejean tallied seven double-doubles with three coming in postseason play.
Jones returns to the coaching staff after being a student assistant under Jay Smith for the last two seasons.
“With DeMurrell being a former player, he understands and embodies what it means to be a Wildcat,” Campbell said. “He will teach from those experiences and be a great asset to our program.
“Coach Jones is a student and son of a coach. He’s going through classes and practices with the players and he understands what they go through. He will be special and extremely dynamic.
“Prejean knows what it means to wear the Wiley uniform with pride.”