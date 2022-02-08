The Wiley College baseball team will head to Dallas, to face Rust College at 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The games are a part of Mountain View College’s tournament. Along with those two games, the Wildcats will scrimmage Hesston College at 2 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, and the host Mountain View at 5 p.m. Saturday. As of press time’s it is unknown if Mountain View will provide live statistics. The team will keep track of statistics on GameChanger.
Wiley College is looking to build of the improvements they made in last week’s games against Bethany College and Mid-America Christian. It scored 10 runs on 22 hits in the four games compared to five runs on 12 hits in the season-opening series at Texas Wesleyan. Jacob Perez recorded four hits – including a double – and scored twice. Traylon Ansley drove in three runs with his three hits – two solo home runs and a single. Jaylon Burrell brought home three runs with his first career home run.
The Wildcats made strides in pitching. After only having one of their four starters last beyond the third inning against Texas Wesleyan, two went deeper last week. Isaac Burciaga went four innings against Bethany College and held it to two runs on seven hits. Jalen Porter, who pitched less than two innings in his first start last week, last 5 2/3 innings against Mid-America Christian. He threw four scoreless innings and struck out eight. Defensively, Wiley College made more plays with 78 putouts and 32 assists in 119 chances. It only committed nine errors in the four games while making 21 in the Texas Wesleyan series.
Thursday will be Rust College’s first game of the season. It went 13-20 and 4-5 against Association of Independent Institutions. The Bearcats lost most of their key contributors. Jalin Thomas is their most experienced hitter with a .280 average in 28 games and 20 starts. He hit six doubles, scored 20 runs and drove in 15. Tremaine Caldwell hit .289 in 21 games and nine starts. He drove in 11 runs and scored 10.
On the mound, Brytan Sampson pitched in 11 games with one start. He went 1-4 with a 7.78 earned run average. He struck out 25 and walked 23. Aaron Strickland made seven appearances and started twice. He posted a 10.13 earned run average.
The Wildcats last played Rust College in 2007, sweeping a doubleheader on the road.