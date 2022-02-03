The Wiley College baseball team will play its first home games of the 2022 season with doubleheaders against Bethany College (Kan.) on Saturday and Mid-America Christian University (Okla.) on Sunday at Airport Park.
Both twin bills will start at noon. Live statistics will be available for Sunday’s games. Live statistics from Saturday’s game are available via the baseball team’s GameChanger account. The links will be listed in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website. Fans can attend but are recommended to wear masks and keep their distance from other people and both teams. They should avoid attending if they have symptoms related to the coronavirus.
The Wildcats (0-4) had 25 freshmen make their collegiate debut in the season-opening series against Texas Wesleyan last week. Donovan Rice started all four games — recording three hits, including a triple, and a run batted in. Jaylon Burrell also recorded three hits with a double, a run and RBI. Jacob Perez got two hits with a double and two runs. Daniel Cox, Isaac Burciaga and Jalen Porter made their first career starts on the mound.
Saturday will be the first meeting against Bethany College. The Wildcats last played Mid-America Christian University in 2007 – sweeping a four-game series. They are 2-3 in their home openers under head coach Kendrick Biggs and have split three of five opening series.
Bethany College (3-1) took three of four at Huston-Tillotson University last week. David Espinal hit .667 during the series. He hit four home runs, drove in 19 runs and scored four. The Swedes got a strong start by Keyvan Grenald, who struck out six in five innings.
Sunday will be the season opener for Mid-America Christian University. It went 24-26 last season and finished fifth in the Sooner Athletic Conference with a 10-14 record. The Evangels reached the conference tournament and won one of three games.
Yan Ely Adames is Mid-America Christian’s top returning hitter with a .386 batting average last season. He hit 12 home runs, drove in 55 and scored 43 last season. Frensly Lieto is the most experienced pitcher returning for the Evangels. He tossed 37 innings in 15 appearances and three starts. He posted a 3-2 record with a 1.45 earned run average and 55 strikeouts.