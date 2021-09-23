The Wiley College volleyball team will face its new Red River Athletic Conference opponents Louisiana College and Xavier University (La.) Friday and Saturday in the East Round-Up at the DeSoto Recreation Center.
Schedule
Friday, September 24
COURT 1
10 a.m. Wiley College vs. Louisiana College; Noon University of the Southwest vs. Texas College; 2 p.m. Paul Quinn vs. Xavier
COURT 2
Noon Huston-Tillotson vs. Jarvis Christian; 2 p.m. Our Lady of the Lake vs. Louisiana College
Saturday, September 25
COURT 1
10 a.m. Huston-Tillotson vs. Xavier; Noon University of the Southwest vs. Jarvis Christian; 2 p.m. Wiley College vs. Xavier
COURT 2
10 a.m. Our Lady of the Lake vs. Texas College; Noon Paul Quinn College vs. Louisiana College
Game Coverage
Coverage details were not available as of press time. They can be found in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
Quick Hits
The Lady Wildcats are coming off a four-set loss at Huston-Tillotson University and a three-set defeat at Our Lady of the Lake University.Freshman middle blocker Kya Gray was a key contributor last weekend with four service aces against Huston-Tillotson University and four block assists against Our Lady of the Lake University. Freshman middle blocker Shayla Arthur had her best match against Our Lady of the Lake with three kills and six block assists. Sophomore outside hitter Marissa Neal led the team in kills last weekend with 13. Sophomore libero Merritt Elder recorded double-digit digs in both matches with 14 at Huston-Tillotson and 12 at Our Lady of the Lake.
Wiley College picked up its blocking, sending away 16 last weekend after only racking up 10 in its first four matches. It increased its average from 0.6 to 1.18 blocks per set.
The Lady Wildcats won their only meeting against Louisiana College in straight sets in 2019. Saturday’s match against Xavier will be the fourth meeting between the two schools with Wiley College falling in the previous three. It lost in four in 2019. A victory in either match will give head coach Nancy Sikobe her 200th career victory.
Louisiana College played its first matches last week and suffered a four-set loss to Dillard and fell in four against Xavier in their conference opener. The win against Louisiana College was the first for Xavier, which has played three matches against Top 25 teams.