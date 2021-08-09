Wiley College head men’s basketball coach Derrick Mitchell is pleased to announce the signing of freshman Michael Aiken from Washington D.C.
Aiken played at Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School. He was a two-time All-state selection in 2019 and 2020 and earned Player of the Year in 2020. He played in two MVP showcases in 2019 and 2020.
In 2020, he helped his team win the PCSAA League and was selected to the All-Star Team. Aiken scored 1,000 points in his high school career. He liked that Wiley College resembled the environment at his high school.
“I was looking for a small intimate Historically Black College and Universities experience and a place that cares about their students,” Aiken said.
He will join a Wildcat squad that returns eight players including 2019-20 starters Jamir Cheek and Devin Ellis.
“Michael is a hard-nosed defender that we are thrilled to get this late in the recruiting process,” Mitchell said. “He comes from an amazing family, and we can’t wait for him to bring some of his East Coast swagger to Texas.”