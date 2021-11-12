SAN ANTONIO – The Wiley College volleyball team’s season will continue after sweeping the University of the Southwest (25-20, 25-22, 25-23) in the first round of the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship at Our Lady of the Lake University’s Mabee Gymnasium.
This is the sixth consecutive season, the Lady Wildcats have advanced to the conference semifinals. They faced top seed Xavier University of Louisiana in the semifinals Friday afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats (8-10) held a slight edge in kills 39-36 and out-hit Southwest .229 to .137. They blocked nine attacks. Wiley College was stronger in serving with eight aces and benefiting from eight errors by the Mustangs. Southwest only tallied three aces.
Marissa Neal recorded her eighth double-digit kill match with 15. She added six digs, two assists and a solo block. Hailie Williams followed with 13 kills on 23 attempts. She contributed four aces, five digs and four blocks. LeAndria Jackson recorded her third double-double of the season with 29 assists and 10 digs. Tiyanna Johnson provided four blocks. Merritt Elder recorded 10 digs. Alek-Wek Raphael contributed three aces and three digs.
All three sets were competitive. Williams tied the first set at 18 with a kill and gave the Lady Wildcats the lead with an ace. Three kills by Neal sealed the set. A service error by Southwest in the second set turned the momentum in favor of Wiley College. Three kills by Neal and two by Williams put Wiley College up 2-0.
Southwest looked like it was in position to extend the match with a 23-19 lead in the third set. Williams’ 13th kill turned the tide. Raphael’s third ace pulled Wiley College within two. A block by Johnson tied it at 23. Johnson’s fourth block put the Lady Wildcats in front. Williams clinched the match with her fourth block.
RRAC All-Conference
The Wiley College volleyball team had four players recognized as being the best in the Red River Athletic Conference with Tiyanna Johnson, Hailie Williams and Marissa Neal earning All-Conference Second Team, and Merritt Elder earning All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Johnson, who is playing her final season, earned her second All-Conference selection. She was First Team selection in 2019. In 14 matches, she recorded 76 kills, a .235 hitting percentage and contributed to 29 blocks. She had 11 kills in a five-set victory over Huston-Tillotson University. She had multiple blocks in six conference matches – including five against the University of the Southwest.
Williams earns a Second Team selection after being an All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2019. She earned Red River Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week for October 25-31. She put down 113 kills and hit .213. Williams added 32 digs and 25 blocks – with six solo. In the last five matches, she recorded 63 kills and a .439 hitting percentage.
Neal was a Second Team All-Conference selection for the second straight season. She led the Lady Wildcats with 123 kills. Neal had double-digit kills in seven matches. She also added 84 digs, 10 aces, 10 block assists and two double-doubles against Paul Quinn College and Our Lady of the Lake University.
Elder is an All-Conference Honorable Mention for the second time in her career. She was RRAC Defender of the Week for October 25-31. In 17 matches, she recorded 210 digs, an average of 3.56 per set. Elder had double digit digs in 10 matches. She contributed offensively with a team-high 27 service aces.
Jordan Dansby represented Wiley College on the Champions of Character Team.