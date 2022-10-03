NASHVILLE – The Wiley College volleyball team had its best hitting match sweeping Tougaloo College (25-12, 25-21, 25-12) for its first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference victory Saturday at Fisk University.
The Lady Wildcats (4-12, 1-2) hit .313 with 36 kills on 80 attempts. They held Tougaloo to a .075 hitting percentage allowing 23 kills on 80 attempts. The Bulldogs made 17 attack errors with two the result of Wiley College blocks. The Lady Wildcats only made 11 attack errors.
For the second consecutive match, Hailie Williams led all players with 13 kills. Marissa Neal followed with eight. LeAndria Jackson picked up most of the assists with 26 and contributed two service aces. Shayla Arthur and Kailie Williams led the team with 11 digs each. Kailie also added two service aces. Arthur, Neal, Kia Robertson and Hailie Williams each tallied a block assist.
Wiley College played the host Fisk University right after its victory. It wasn’t able to continue its momentum as it fell in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-20). The Lady Wildcats were outhit .230 to .047 and 41-23 in kills.
Once again, Hailie Williams led the Lady Wildcats with eight kills and three service aces. Neal followed with seven kills – adding eight digs and a block assist. Jackson assisted on 20 kills and contributed eight digs, a service ace and block assist. Arthur led the team with 15 digs and a block assist.
Wiley College will return home on Wednesday and host Centenary College of Louisiana in a nonconference match. It will resume conference play on October 8 at Oakwood University in a matchup of GCAC newcomers.