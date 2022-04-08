The Wiley College men’s and women’s track and field teams resume competition with Texas A&M University-Commerce’s East Texas Invitational on Saturday.
Live results and video will be available.
Wiley will compete against schools from the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the National Junior College Athletic Association. Red River Athletic Conference school Jarvis Christian College will compete at the meet.
Men
Running events will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5,000-meter run. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. with the hammer throw. It will be the first time in program history that the Wildcats will compete in the event. Jason Jacobs and David Williams, who played basketball, will throw.
Reshaun Fridie ranks fourth in the NAIA in the triple jump at 14.60 meters. He is 22nd in the long jump at 6.90 meters – which is 0.25 meters short of the national championship qualifying standard. Jason Jacobs continues to improve his distances in the shot put and discus. In the Prairie View A&M Relays, he threw personal bests of 24.57 meters in the discus and 8.26 meters in the shot put.
Joseph Levier III will look to improve his 400-meter dash time of 49.51 – which is over a second shy of the national championship qualifying standard.
Women
Running events will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5,000-meter run. Field events will begin at 10 a.m. with the long jump. For the first time in program history, the Lady Wildcats will compete in the hammer throw at 4:45 p.m. Carmen Garcia, who is a previous RRAC Field Athlete of the Week, will compete.
Shayla Arthur is less than a second away from the qualifying standard for the 200-meter dash and within a half-second of the 100-meter dash qualifying standard. Darnee Williams is also within a half-second of the 100-meter dash qualifying standard.
Kali Rydolph-Garrett has won the high jump in two meets. Her best height of 1.51 meters is 0.13 meters from the national championship qualifying standard. Arthur is 0.21 meters from qualifying for nationals in the long jump after leaping 5.44 meters at the Prairie View A&M relays on March 26. Garcia is less than a meter away from the national championship qualifying standard in the shot put.