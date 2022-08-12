Wiley College saw some of its athletic programs return to competition this past school year, including baseball and track, which competed for the first time since 2019. Bruce Peifer Associate Vice President of Athletics said it was great to be back in action and looks forward to what’s in store for the future of Wiley sports.
“We’re excited for a couple reasons,” Peifer offered. “One, not this last year but the year before , there were no sports on the campus at all. This last year when I came in, we offered everything we could. We had to cancel probably four basketball games on campus because of the COVID thing. The Red River (Athletic Conference) commissioner did a great job of trying to come up with a way to have playoffs and do all that stuff because it’s hard when you start missing games. We got through all that and by the time we got to baseball, it was pretty OK because of it being outdoors and it’s easier to stay away from each other.”
Wiley is bringing back men’s and women’s soccer and men’s golf, while adding women’s golf for the first time, giving the school a full slate for the school year ahead.
“We are just thrilled about being able to put the pedal to the medal and being able to go full speed,” Peifer added. “I’m looking forward to 1,600-plus in the gym going crazy. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”