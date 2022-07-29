wileylogo.png
Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.

On Monday morning, April 4, Wiley College held a press conference to introduce Rafael Gonzalez, who will be the head coach of men’s and women’s soccer, programs returning to the school for the first time since 2018, as well as Jacob Robinson, who will be the head coach of the men’s golf team that will be brought back to the school for the first time since 1968-1969, and will coach women’s golf, a program brand new to the school.

Sports Editor

Nathan Hague has been the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger since 2014. His passion for sports along with the realization he would never play them professionally led him to to a career of covering sports and the people who play and coach them.