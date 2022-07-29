Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
On Monday morning, April 4, Wiley College held a press conference to introduce Rafael Gonzalez, who will be the head coach of men’s and women’s soccer, programs returning to the school for the first time since 2018, as well as Jacob Robinson, who will be the head coach of the men’s golf team that will be brought back to the school for the first time since 1968-1969, and will coach women’s golf, a program brand new to the school.
“This school year, which starts next week, both of our soccer teams – men and women, and our golf teams – men and women, are coming out as club teams this year,” Wiley College Associate Vice President of Athletics Bruce Peifer said. “So they’re not varsity for one year. The idea is that we get some kids in, we can train them, we can recruit some more and when we do actually start as varsity in ’23-24, we’ll be set to go, competitive and all that good stuff.
“It’s actually gone pretty well,” Peifer added. “Our new soccer coach (Rafael Gonzalez) is coaching both men and women and his assistant is a female who he’s training to be the head coach of the ladies when they go varsity. Coach Gonzalez has done a great job of getting kids in.”