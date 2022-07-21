wileylogo.png
Buy Now

Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.

On the men’s side, Joseph Levier III qualified in the 400-meter dash with a PR 48.28 seconds in the April 15 SFA Earl Milner Invitational as he surpassed the ‘B’ qualifying standard in the 400-meter dash and was just .02 seconds away from qualifying for the ‘A’ qualifying standard, finishing fourth out 32 runners.

Recommended For You


Sports Editor

Nathan Hague has been the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger since 2014. His passion for sports along with the realization he would never play them professionally led him to to a career of covering sports and the people who play and coach them.