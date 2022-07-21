Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
On the men’s side, Joseph Levier III qualified in the 400-meter dash with a PR 48.28 seconds in the April 15 SFA Earl Milner Invitational as he surpassed the ‘B’ qualifying standard in the 400-meter dash and was just .02 seconds away from qualifying for the ‘A’ qualifying standard, finishing fourth out 32 runners.
Reshaun Fridie qualified in the triple jump. He jumped a personal best in the March 18 University of Texas-Tyler Ice Breaker Classic Fridie leaped 14.60 meters in the triple jump to set a new meet record by 0.2 meters. He also had the second-best distance in the NAIA. His distance of 6.73 meters in the long jump was second out of 15 jumpers.
Several athletes o the women’s side had success as well. Shayla Arthur qualified in the 200-meter dash and the long jump while Darnee Williams qualified in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash while Carmen Garcia qualified in the shot put. Wiley’s 4 x 100-meter relay team of Williams, Arthur, Shakayla Carter and Kailie Williams qualified as well.