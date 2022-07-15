Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
This past school year was the first full school year in which Bruce Peifer was the Associate of Vice President of Athletics at Wiley College after officially accepting the position in April of 2021.
From 2004 until 2010, Peifer served as athletic director over NCAA DII teams and helped double the amount of student-athletes. In 2007, his athletic department was named the one DII’s most diverse.
His most recent experience was at Oakwood University in Alabama where he served as professor of health and exercise science since 2018. He also volunteered as a track coach and the intern coordinator.
“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for me to be a part of,” Peifer said when after accepting the job at Wiley. “I’m excited to get started. I’m thrilled that Wiley College and President Herman Felton have allowed me the opportunity to work with a great athletic department that I’m looking to make greater.”
This past school year, under Peifer’s direction, Wiley College returned to action in its sports programs after being away due to COVID. The school year saw baseball bring in a large recruiting class, the Alumni Gym got a facelift and several coaches were hired to lead the programs. The school also announced it will return soccer and golf.