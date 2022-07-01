Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
This past April, Wiley College made a slam dunk with the hiring of Tiffany Jackson as the women’s head basketball coach. Jackson played basketball for the University of Texas before being drafted fifth overall in to the WNBA.
In college, she helped guide the Longhorns to 83 wins and trip to the Sweet 16. Following her freshman season, she was named National Freshman of the Year by the United State Basketball Writers Association and ESPN.com.
By the time she left University of Texas, she became the only Longhorn to record at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks.
After her playing career, she returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach and helped developed Charli Collier. Collier was taken as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She was also head coach of the Dallas – Fort Worth Elite Girls Basketball Club from 2005 until 2018.
“I can’t put into words how excited I am and how much of an honor and privilege it is to work for Wiley College,” Jackson told the crowd at the press conference where she was named head coach.
“We like to do things top of the line at Wiley College,” Associate Vice President of Athletics, Bruce Peifer added at the press conference. “Today we succeeded with the hiring of Coach Jackson. This will tip-off a new era for women’s basketball and our athletic program.”