Wiley College was part of the Red River Athletic Conference for 22 seasons and was one of the founding members in 1998, but the school will have a new home in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference beginning this fall.
“Toward the end of the year last year, our president (Dr. Herman Felton, Jr.) was contact by the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, Dr. (Kiki) Barnes, the commissioner,” Bruce Peifer, Wiley College Vice President of Athletics said. “What enticed us to go is the GCAC is the only NAIA all-HBCU conference in the nation and for us that matters. When we joined, two other schools joined – Southern University of New Orleans is back up and running and they’re going to be in the GCAC with us. Then there’s another school named Oakwood University in Alabama that became NAIA this year and joined the conference.”
While part of the Red River Athletic Conference, the Wildcats won 12 regular season titles and six tournament titles.
The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference was founded in 1981 and is currently the home conference to eight schools.