wileylogo.png
Buy Now

Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.

Wiley College was part of the Red River Athletic Conference for 22 seasons and was one of the founding members in 1998, but the school will have a new home in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference beginning this fall.

Recommended For You


Sports Editor

Nathan Hague has been the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger since 2014. His passion for sports along with the realization he would never play them professionally led him to to a career of covering sports and the people who play and coach them.