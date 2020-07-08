Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Wiley College during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 6
Despite the 2019-20 season being her first year as head coach of the Lady Wildcats and having six newcomers, head coach of the Wiley women’s basketball team Lenise Stallings was able to help lead her team to a winning record.
“That was pretty exciting,” Stallings said. “This group of girls was special and with it being my first year, that was a goal, so that was pretty exciting.”
After winning 11 games combined in the past two seasons, the Lady Wildcats finished 14-13 overall this season and 11-7 against Red River Athletic Conference opponents to earn the fourth seed. They defeated Huston-Tillotson 73-55 in the first round of the conference tournament to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2017.
“Beating LSUS and LSUA here were big wins for us because they were either ranked or receiving votes but they were No. 2 and No. 3 in the conference when we played them, so that was pretty big,” she said when asked what moments from the year stand out the most. “I think we beat HT (Huston-Tillotson) for the first time in a long time.
“We had a lot of great moments off the court,” she continued. “They would come over here to my house to eat and we would share and we got to know each other on a level off the court and that was really special to me. They would call me, ‘Hey coach, can you make me some hot tea?’ So that chemistry was really big and it allowed us to have memorable moments all the time.”
She added the Lady Wildcats’ chemistry was their biggest strength as a team.
“Our chemistry was pretty good,” Stallings offered. “We didn’t have issues off the court among the team and I think that bled into how we scored the ball and how we defended and our intensity when we played.”