When Wiley’s baseball team took the field this season, it was the first time the Wildcats had played since the shutdown in 2020 as only five starters returned from that season but Wiley’s young squad was made up of about 30 freshmen.
“It was just selling the smaller school, the things we had to offer, the rebuilding of our baseball program after COVID – the rebuilding part of coming in on the bottom floor and helping rebuild the program,” Wiley head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs said when asked what the key to the team’s recruiting was this year. “We really just hit on that. We’ve always been able to pull in a lot of recruits but when you already have 20-25 returners, you don’t normally want to bring in another 50.”
Biggs said he’s excited about the upcoming seasons as his young players have gained experience to help lead the Wildcats to some wins.
“I think the future is bright,” Biggs said. “We’ve brought in a lot of good talent, pitchers, position players. We really have a great chance the next year or two and it’s going to be good.”
This past season saw the Wildcats play their home games at Airport Park in Marshall but next season, they are set to return to their home Coker Field with some improvements.
“The plan is, the school is actually supposed to be turfing Coker Field,” Biggs said. “So we’re hoping to have a turf field and be back at Coker this year.”