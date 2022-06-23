Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area schools.
Nancy Sikobe was the head volleyball coach at Wiley College from 2009 through 2014 where she helped lead the Lady Wildcats to 121 wins and four conference championship appearances.
“When I left Wiley, I went to Texas College. I was there for one year,” Sikobe explained. “Then I left Texas College and I went to Dillard University. I was at Dillard from 2016 until the end of 2019. Then in 2020, I went to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in Indiana. I was there for one year. Then that’s when I came back to Wiley.”
When asked about returning to Wiley, she said, “I just love Texas. I love the Texas weather. Right now it’s too hot but I’d rather be in the Texas weather than Indiana, I’ll tell you that. I’m originally from Kenya. We don’t see snow.”
This past fall, Sikobe completed her first season back with the Lady Wildcats and said she’s proud of what her team was able to accomplish, winning eight games and making it to the program’s sixth straight semifinal appearance.
“I appreciated the girls, the whole team given they had been out the whole year,” she said. “They didn’t play sports for a whole year. They were not physically on campus. They were taking classes virtually and then they came in and we ended up finishing fourth in the conference, which to me was a plus because they were playing against people who played the previous year. I was proud of the girls for stepping in and buying into what I was bringing to the table. I appreciated that so much about the girls.”
Sikobe said she has high expectations for the future of the program.
“Going forward, we’re just trying to build that team chemist,” she said. “Most of the girls are returners now. They already know my style of coaching. They know what is expected of us as a team. That to me is really helpful because they are going to help the ones who are coming in. Like last year, it was like, ‘Oh a new coach, we’re still learning what does she like, what does she not like?’ but now they already know. So it’s going to be as smooth of a transition for all of us with the new girls coming in and given that we are moving to a new conference (Gulf Coast Athletic Conference), I know there are so many good teams in that conference, don’t get me wrong but I know we’ve put in hard work and just being together as a team, I know we can do great things in that conference.”