After being victorious in their events, Carmen Garcia won Red River Athletic Conference Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week and Darnee Williams won Track Athlete of the Week for March 7-13, 2022.
Garcia prevailed in the javelin with a throw of 31.35 meters – which topped seven throwers. She also placed third in the shot put with 11.92 meters – finishing behind two National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I.
Williams won the 100-meter dash in 12.58 besting 14 runners. She also ran on the 4 x 100-meter relay team – which finished second in 48.52 – 0.2 seconds shy of the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard.
Their performances helped the Lady Wildcats finish second out of 10 teams with 75 points in their first meet in 735 days. They will compete on Saturday in University of Texas-Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic in Bullard.
Hutchinson, Fridie pick up conference nods
After placing at the Jet Relays, Xavier Hutchinson earns Red River Athletic Conference Field Athletes of the Week and Reshaun Fridie earned Track Athlete of the Week for March 7-13.
Hutchinson placed third in the javelin with a throw of 37.94 meters. He competed against eight athletes with three from NCAA Division I schools. Fridie finished seventh out of 34 runners in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.51. He also placed fourth in the long jump (6.79 meters). This is Fridie’s first Track Athlete of the Week award, he won two Field Athlete of the Week awards in 2019. Both athletes helped the Wildcats place in the 4 x 200-meter relay.
The meet was Wiley College’s first in 735 days. It will compete on Saturday in the University of Texas-Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic in Bullard.