GULF SHORES, Ala. – The Wiley College men’s and women’s track and field teams had six athletes make their national championship debut during the first two days of the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships Wednesday and Thursday at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
On Wednesday, The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Darnee Williams, Shayla Arthur, Shakayla Carter and Kailie Williams ran in the same heat as William Carey University, who owns the fastest time in the NAIA. The Lady Wildcats finished in 50.12.
Darnee finished within 0.3 seconds of advancing to the finals in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.82. Arthur ran 27.10. She was supposed to compete in the long jump but the event got postponed to 11 a.m. on Friday due to weather.
Carmen Garcia closed out her career throwing 12.27 meters in the shot put Thursday. She owns the top seven distances in program history. Garcia is the first Lady Wildcat to compete in the hammer throw. She earned All-Conference in both events at the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship. Darnee wrapped up her freshman season by running a personal best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11.
Men’s track and field athlete Joseph Levier III closed out his freshman season by running 49.26 in the 400-meter dash. He earned All-Conference and was a two-time RRAC Track Athlete of the Week.
Wiley College will wrap up its season on Friday with Arthur competing in the long jump at 11 a.m. and men’s track and field athlete Reshaun Fridie jumping in the triple jump at 1:30 p.m.