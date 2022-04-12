After qualifying for the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championship, Shayla Arthur won Field Athlete of the Week and Darnee Williams won Track Athlete of the Week from April 4-10.
Arthur leaped 5.66 meters in the long jump, winning the event over 26 jumpers, mostly from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. It’s her second win in the event. She also recorded a personal record with a 12.31 100-meter dash. Arthur previously won Field Athlete of the Week for March 14-20.
Williams ran 12.12 in the 100-meter dash – finishing as runner up in a field of 30 runners. Both athletes run on the 4 x 100-meter relay team which qualified for nationals two weeks ago. Williams previously won Track Athlete of the Week March 7-13.
This is fifth RRAC Weekly Honor the women’s track and field team won. Carmen Garcia won Field Athlete of the Week March 7-13.
The Lady Wildcats head to Stephen F. Austin State University for the Earl Milner Invitational on Friday.
Men
After nearly qualifying for the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championship, Joseph Levier III won his second Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Athlete of the Week award.
Levier III ran 48.62 in the 400-meter dash which was runner-up in a field of 37 runners – which were mostly from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools at Texas A&M University-Commerce’s East Texas Invitational on Saturday. His time was 0.17 seconds from the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard.
He previously won the award for the Week of March 14-20. This is the fifth weekly award the Wildcats have won. Reshaun Fridie was Field Athlete of the Week March 14-20 and Track Athlete of the Week March 7-13. Xavier Hutchinson won Field Athlete of the Week March 7-13.
The Wildcats will head to Stephen F. Austin State University for the Earl Milner Invitational on Friday.