Men
BULLARD — For the second time in his career, Wiley College men’s track and field athlete Reshaun Fridie will be competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championship after winning the triple jump surpassing the ‘A’ qualifying standard Saturday at the University of Texas-Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic.
Reshaun Fridie, who is the reigning Red River Athletic Conference Track Athlete, leaped 14.60 meters in the triple jump – setting a meet record by 0.2 meters. He bested eight jumpers with the second-best distance in the NAIA. In 2019, he qualified for nationals in the long jump. On Saturday, he jumped 6.73 meters in the long jump – which was second out of 15 jumpers.
On the track, Joseph Levier finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.75 – just over a second shy of the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard. Christian Brookings made his debut in the 800-meter run (2:24.20) and the 1,500-meter run (5:08.38). Michael Lewis ran 2:10.60 in the 800-meter run.
On Friday, Xavier Hutchinson set a personal best in the javelin with a distance of 40.25 meters. Jason Jacobs threw a personal bests of 24.45 meters in the discus and 8.11 meters in the shot put on Saturday.
Next week, the Wildcats (men and women) will travel to Prairie View for the Prairie View A&M relays on Friday and Saturday.
Women
BULLARD — Wiley College women’s track and field athlete Shayla Arthur won the long jump and helped the Lady Wildcats inch closer to qualifying for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship in the 4 x 100-meter relay Saturday at the University of Texas-Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic.
Arthur bested a field of 13, including five from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools, with a jump of 5.28 meters in her first time competing in the event. She beat second place by .07 meters. Arthur ran the second leg of the 4 x 100-meter relay – helping the Lady Wildcats finish in 48.34 which is .02 seconds shy of the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard. Darnee Williams, Shakayla Carter and Hailie Williams ran on the team. Arthur qualified for the 100-meter dash finals and finished eighth.
On Friday, Carmen Garcia, the reigning Red River Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week, finished third in the javelin with a toss of 30.88 meters. Hailie Williams followed throwing for 27.03 meters. Kali-Rydolph Garrett set a personal best with a jump of 1.52 meters in the high jump on Saturday. She finished fourth in a field of 11 jumpers with four from NCAA schools.
Darnee Williams finished sixth out of 28 runners in the 200-meter dash – finishing in 25.94. Arthur followed at 26.13. Hailie Williams finished just short of the finals in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.68.