HATTIESBURG, Miss – The Wiley College women’s track and field team competed in their final meet before the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship at the William Carey University Last Chance Meet Friday at the WCU Track and Field Complex.
Shayla Arthur ran a non-wind-aided personal best of 12.26 in the 100-meter dash – which was 0.14 seconds from the national championship qualifying standard. She ran on the national championship qualifier 4 x 100-meter relay team (48.28) with Darnee Williams, Shakayla Carter and Kailie Williams. Arthur, who is a national championship qualifier in the long jump, finished second with a distance of 5.64 meters which is .02 meters from her career-high. She is also qualified in the 200-meter dash.
Darnee Williams was runner-up in the 100-meter dash (12.22) and finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (24.89). She is a national championship qualifier in both events.
Kali Rydolph-Garrett finished 0.11 meters from qualifying for nationals in the high jump. She finished third with height of 1.54 meters. Garrett owns the top four heights in the high jump in program history. She will still go to nationals as an alternate in the 4 x 100-meter relay.
Carmen Garcia competed in the shot put (12.06). She won the Red River Athletic Conference title and qualified for nationals on April 30.
The 2022 NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship will be held at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Men
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Wiley College men’s track and field athlete Jude Atwell finished his final college race with a season-best time in the 110-meter hurdles at William Carey University’s Last Chance Meet Friday at the WCU Track and Field Complex.
Atwell ran 15.25 edging out his opponent. He was 0.45 seconds from the national championship qualifying standard. Atwell helped the Wildcats win their fifth straight Red River Athletic Conference title as a freshman in 2018. He earned All-Conference in 2018, 2019 and 2022. In 2019, he was one of the RRAC Track Athlete of the Week winners. At this season’s RRAC Championship, Atwell earned All-Conference in the 100-meter hurdles and ran on all three relay teams.
Reshaun Fridie competed in the triple jump (13.87) and the long jump (6.74). Joseph Levier III ran in the 400-meter dash (49.34) and 200-meter dash (22.29). Both athletes will compete in the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Levier will compete in the 400-meter dash preliminaries on May 26. Fridie will jump in the triple jump on May 27.