GULF SHORES, Ala. – Wiley College men’s track and field athlete Reshaun Fridie finished his collegiate career by making his second national championship appearance at the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship.
Fridie jumped 13.69 meters in the triple jump. He went against 29 athletes. In 2019, he made his first national championship appearance in the long jump. Fridie earned All-Conference in 2019 and 2022. In two seasons, he earned four Red River Athletic Conference weekly awards.
The Wildcats sent two athletes to the national championship this season. Joseph Levier III competed in the 400-meter dash semifinal on Thursday. Several athletes earned All-Conference. Fridie, Jude Atwell and Kimar Edwards graduate. This season was Wiley College’s last in the Red River Athletic Conference. It will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next season. A majority of the team is expected to return. Head coach LaMark Carter is looking to bring in a strong recruiting class to improve the team’s standing at the conference and national level in 2023.
Women
GULF SHORES, Ala. – Wiley College women’s track and field athlete Shayla Arthur concluded her freshman season by competing in her third event Friday at the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
Arthur jumped 5.17 meters in the long jump – facing 26 jumpers. On Wednesday, she ran on the 4 x 100-meter relay team and competed in the 200-meter dash semifinal. Arthur is one of 19 Lady Wildcats to compete in three or more events at the national championship.
The Lady Wildcats finish the 2022 season competing in five events at the national championship – the most since 2018. They were runner-ups at the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship with three winning individual titles.
Carmen Garcia is the only Lady Wildcat graduating. This season was Wiley College’s last in the Red River Athletic Conference. It will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next season. With majority of the team expected to return, the Lady Wildcats are poised to have a stronger showing at the 2023 NAIA National Championship.