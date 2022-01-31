The Wiley College men’s and women’s track and field teams will make their long-awaited return with nine meets as they reveal their 2022 schedule.
The Wildcats haven’t run a full season since 2019. They only ran in three competitions in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the schedule.
Wiley College will open the season March 12 at the Jet Relays hosted by Lancaster High School in Dallas, Texas. This was the only outdoor meet, it competed in during the 2020 season. On March 19, it will compete in the University of Texas at Tyler’s Icebreaker Classic in Bullard. The Wildcats will wrap up March by competing in Prairie A&M University Relays.
On April 9, the teams will travel to Texas A&M University-Commerce’s East Texas Invitational. Wiley College will have its final tune-ups for the Red River Athletic Conference Championship at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Earl Milner Invitational (April 15) and Northwestern State University’s Leon Johnson Invitational (April 23).
The 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship will be hosted by Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio on April 29-30. The Wildcats will compete in William Carey’s Last Chance Meet on May 13 to try and gain more qualifiers for the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships – which will be held at Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 25-27.
LaMark Carter enters his second season as head coach of both programs.