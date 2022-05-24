Wiley College men’s track and field athletes Reshaun Fridie and Joseph Levier III will look to end their season on the podium as they compete for individual titles at the 70th Annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The men will compete Thursday and Friday.
Live video coverage will be available for a fee. Free live results will also be available.
In his final season, Fridie will compete in the triple jump at 1:30 p.m. on Friday — making his second national championship appearance after competing in the long jump in 2019. He is the first Wildcat to qualify in the triple jump since Astu Nyamadi in 2014. Thirty athletes qualified for the triple jump. Fridie punched his ticket at the University of Texas-Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic with a jump of 14.60 meters (47-feet-11 inches) on March 18. He finished as runner-up at the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship on April 30. Fridie won two RRAC Weekly awards.
Levier will run in the 400-meter dash semifinal at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. If he finishes in the top eight, the final will be at 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Levier clinched his spot on April 15 with a time of 48.28 at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Earl Milner Invitational. He is the eighth Wildcat to qualify in the event since 2016. Thirty-seven athletes across the national qualified. Levier was the Red River Athletic Conference runner-up and earned two Track Athlete of the Week awards.
The top eight will advance to the finals and earn NAIA All-American.
Women
The Wiley College Women’s Track and Field team is in Gulf Shores, Alabama this weekend to compete for national titles in five events at the 41st Annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
The event runs through Friday.
Live video for a fee and free live results will be available.
The Lady Wildcats began competition on Wednesday with the 4 x 100-meter relay semi-finals at 3:40 p.m. Darnee Williams, Shayla Arthur, Shakayla Carter and Kailie Williams ran 47.75 at the Prairie View A&M University Relays on March 25 to qualify. Forty-one teams will compete. This is the seventh year Wiley College has qualified. It won the event in 2018.
Darnee and Arthur will run in the 200-meter dash semifinals at 6 p.m. They will be competing in a field of 41 runners with eight advancing to the final at 5:10 p.m. on Friday. Williams and Arthur are the fourteenth and fifteenth Lady Wildcats to compete in the event after qualifying at Northwestern State University’s Leon Johnson Invitational. Arthur will complete Wednesday by competing in the long jump. She’s in a field of 33. She jumped her personal best at Texas A&M University-Commerce East Texas Invitational on April 9. Arthur is the third Lady Wildcat since 2017 to qualify in the event. She won the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship.
On Thursday, Carmen Garcia will throw shot put for the final time in her career at 2:30 p.m. She qualified with her Red River Athletic Conference Championship throw of 13.09 meters – which set a program record. Garcia owns the Lady Wildcats’ top five distances in the event and is the first to qualify. She will be competing in a field of 28 throwers. Darnee will run in the 100-meter dash semifinal at 4:20 p.m. If she finishes in the top eight, she will compete in the final at 3:50 p.m. on Friday. She is the fifteenth Lady Wildcat to qualify.
The top eight finishers will earn NAIA All-American.